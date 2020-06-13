Popular television actor Deepika Singh, best known for playing the lead role in Star Plus serial Diya Aur Baati Hum, on Friday revealed that her mother has tested positive for the coronavirus. In a video message, the actor sought help from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal so as to get her mother admitted to a hospital there. Here's more on this.

Details The hospital allegedly did not give the test report

In the video posted on her social media accounts, Deepika revealed that her mother developed fever and experienced loss of taste, after which the family got her tested at Delhi's Lady Hardinge Hospital. Her test result came as positive, but the hospital allegedly refused to hand them a copy of the report, due to which they are unable to get her admitted.

Deepika said she contacted many hospitals in Delhi

Deepika's family resides in the congested Paharganj area of Delhi. She further informed that she tried to contact many private hospitals in the city, but all of them said that they won't take new patients as beds are not available. She added her mother cannot be treated at home, because that could put other members of the family at the risk of infection.

Quote 'My mother has never felt so weak'

Deepika said, "My mother has never felt so weak in her life. Even my grandmother has breathing issues. There are 45 people in the house, and now everyone is at risk. My mother had not even stepped out and so we don't even know how she got infected." "We need to get everyone's test done... We have no clue what to do," she added.

Instagram Post Here is her video message

Information Deepika resides in Mumbai with husband, son

Deepika has also starred in TV shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji, and Kavach... Mahashivratri. She resides in Mumbai with her husband, director Rohit Raj Goyal, and a 3-year-old son named Soham.

COVID-19 COVID-19 has infected more than 3 lakh in India