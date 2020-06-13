Last updated on Jun 13, 2020, 02:49 pm
Hi,
Written bySagar Malik
Popular television actor Deepika Singh, best known for playing the lead role in Star Plus serial Diya Aur Baati Hum, on Friday revealed that her mother has tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a video message, the actor sought help from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal so as to get her mother admitted to a hospital there.
Here's more on this.
In the video posted on her social media accounts, Deepika revealed that her mother developed fever and experienced loss of taste, after which the family got her tested at Delhi's Lady Hardinge Hospital.
Her test result came as positive, but the hospital allegedly refused to hand them a copy of the report, due to which they are unable to get her admitted.
Deepika's family resides in the congested Paharganj area of Delhi.
She further informed that she tried to contact many private hospitals in the city, but all of them said that they won't take new patients as beds are not available.
She added her mother cannot be treated at home, because that could put other members of the family at the risk of infection.
Deepika said, "My mother has never felt so weak in her life. Even my grandmother has breathing issues. There are 45 people in the house, and now everyone is at risk. My mother had not even stepped out and so we don't even know how she got infected."
"We need to get everyone's test done... We have no clue what to do," she added.
My mom & dad are in Delhi. The test has been done in Lady Hardinge hospital & they didn’t give reports . They only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personell are reading this and my mom there receives some relief. We need your help . HNO 8365 Arya Nagar , Pahar Ganj , New Delhi 110055 , Near Ashoka Hotel at Aarakashan road . plz contact my husband Rohit 9833649679 @arvindkejriwal @narendramodi 🙏
A post shared by deepikasingh150 on
Deepika has also starred in TV shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji, and Kavach... Mahashivratri. She resides in Mumbai with her husband, director Rohit Raj Goyal, and a 3-year-old son named Soham.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to batter the National Capital and the country.
Delhi has so far witnessed 36,824 cases, out of which 13,398 got cured/discharged, while 1,214 succumbed to the disease.
Across India, the number of coronavirus cases has crossed the 3 lakh-mark and 8,890 have died.
Globally, COVID-19 has killed 428,487 and sickened more than 77.5 lakh.
