It's been 17 years since the last Matrix movie released, and looks like there won't be another for at least two more years. After delaying highly-anticipated titles including The Batman, Wonder Woman 1984 and Christopher Nolan's Tenet, Warner Bros. Studios has announced that the fourth part of the science-fiction franchise has been pushed from May 21, 2021 to April 1, 2022. Here's more.

Series What is the 'Matrix' series all about?

Created by The Wachowskis (sisters Lana and Lilly), the Matrix movie series boasts of a cult following. The series has so far seen three releases, beginning with The Matrix (1999), followed by two sequels- The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both of which released in 2003. The franchise follows a dystopian premise of human entities living in a simulated reality.

Film A little bit about 'Matrix 4'

The production for Matrix 4 is expected to restart in Berlin, Germany as early as next month. Directed and co-written by Lana Wachowski, Matrix 4 will see Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith reprising their iconic roles as Neo, Trinity and Niobe. The movie also stars Lambert Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Jonathan Groff, among others.

Statement Here's why Reeves returned for the fourth 'Matrix' movie

Talking about why he returned for Matrix 4, Reeves recently said, "Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me." He added, "That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing...It's been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from."

Other delays 'Tenet', 'The Batman' and 'WW 1984' also delayed