Bringing an end to months of speculation, Warner Bros. announced that Christopher Nolan's highly-anticipated spy thriller Tenet has been delayed by two weeks. Earlier set to release on July 17, the movie starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson will now debut in cinemas around world on July 31. Further, the release date for DC superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984 has also been pushed.

Not unlike other movies by Nolan, the plot details of Tenet have been kept under wraps. The only thing that's clear is that David Washington's secret agent character, called The Protagonist, has been tasked with preventing another World War. The movie also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, and Dimple Kapadia. Nolan is the writer, director, and co-producer of the movie.

Tenet is Nolan's biggest venture till date. The production budget of the film is nearly $200 million, which also makes it one of the most expensive movies ever made. Nolan himself has called the film his most ambitious.

Talking about the new release date for Tenet, Toby Emmerich, Chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said, "We're especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan's Tenet to theaters around the world on July 31." "It has been longer than any of us could have imagined since we have seen a movie on the big screen," he added.

On the date that Tenet was originally planned to release, i.e., July 17, theaters have decided to re-release one of Nolan's biggest hits, Inception, to celebrate the iconic movie's 10th anniversary. "To acknowledge Chris' (Nolan) fans as we count down to Tenet's opening day, we are also excited to offer his masterpiece Inception in theaters for its 10th anniversary on July 17," Emmerich said.

Apart from Tenet, Warner Bros. has also pushed the release date for DC superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984 by nearly two months, from August 14 to October 2. This is the second shift for the film, that was originally slated to hit theaters on June 5 but was delayed due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The Patty Jenkins-directorial stars Gal Gadot in lead.

