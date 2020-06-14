Even as part of lockdown restrictions have been lifted, the predicament for movie producers persists. This is so because theaters still remain indefinitely shuttered across the country. Hence, digital releases seem like the only viable option. Now, after major movies such as Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, and Gunjan Saxena, here are some highly-anticipated Bollywood films that are expected to take the digital route.

Controversy But, not everyone is happy with digital releases

While the sudden surge in digital releases is a jackpot of sorts for OTT platforms and a saving grace for producers, clearly not every party is happy with it. After the digital release of Gulabo Sitabo was announced, many major theater chains, including PVR and INOX, slammed the decision. However, the Producers Guild defended the move, saying digital releases are need of the hour.

Since weeks now, speculations have been rife that Akshay Kumar-starrer horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb will be out on a streaming platform. Now according to reports, it is set to happen soon. As Disney-owned Fox Star Studios is one of the co-producers of the movie, it is almost certain that it will head to Disney+ Hotstar. The film, directed by Raghava Lawrence, also stars Kiara Advani.

Sadak 2, which marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to direction after a gap of more than two decades, is a sequel of his own 1991 hit film Sadak. The movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Pooja Bhatt, among others. The film was set for a July release but is now expected to arrive soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

Directed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara is based on John Green's popular novel The Fault in Our Stars. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput, debutant Sanjana Sanghi, and Saif Ali Khan. On the other hand, Lootcase is a comedy-drama starring Kunal Khemu and Rasika Dugal, among others. Both films could soon land on Disney+ Hotstar.

Information Some other films that could go digital