Last updated on Jun 14, 2020, 02:02 pm
Written bySagar Malik
After helping thousands of migrant workers reach home across the country, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has now come forward to the aid of his R... Rajkumar co-star Surendra Rajan.
Rajan (80), who was also a part of Rajkumar Hirani's superhit comedy Munna Bhai MBBS, had come to Mumbai to film a web series and got stuck there due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
Here's more.
In an interaction with Navbharat Times, Rajan stated that he has run out of most of his savings and is unable to pay his rent. He, however, was relieved that one of his disciples paid Rs. 45,000 for his rent, and the RSS supplied some ration.
Now, Sonu has promised to send Rajan back to his hometown of Satna (Madhya Pradesh) by June 18.
Rajan informed he's still in touch with Munna Bhai star Sanjay Dutt, whom he treats like a son. But he did not wish to ask for help. "I could have asked him for help but I did not want to rely on anyone," he said.
Expressing gratitude to Sonu and lauding his efforts, Rajan said, "Sonu Sood's work is amazing and I am surprised that a man is working like this. One cannot do this unless he has a tremendous will to help people from within... People like Sonu Sood are rare."
Sonu has been relentlessly working to help migrant workers reach home amid the ongoing lockdown restrictions.
Sonu has arranged many buses and flights for migrant workers and continues to do so.
Talking about his efforts, the 46-year-old actor said, "It has been an extremely emotional journey for me, as my heart pains to see these migrants staying away from their homes."
"I will continue sending migrants home until the last migrant reunites with his family," he added.
Previously, Sonu reportedly donated 1,500 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to doctors in Punjab.
The actor also provided meals to thousands of underprivileged persons in Mumbai and migrant workers residing in the Bhiwandi area.
Prior to that, he offered his hotel in Mumbai as a residential facility to doctors and other healthcare workers who are treating COVID-19 patients.
