After helping thousands of migrant workers reach home across the country, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has now come forward to the aid of his R... Rajkumar co-star Surendra Rajan. Rajan (80), who was also a part of Rajkumar Hirani's superhit comedy Munna Bhai MBBS, had come to Mumbai to film a web series and got stuck there due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Here's more.

Plight Sonu promised to send Rajan to his hometown this month

In an interaction with Navbharat Times, Rajan stated that he has run out of most of his savings and is unable to pay his rent. He, however, was relieved that one of his disciples paid Rs. 45,000 for his rent, and the RSS supplied some ration. Now, Sonu has promised to send Rajan back to his hometown of Satna (Madhya Pradesh) by June 18.

Quote 'I could have asked Sanjay Dutt for help, but didn't'

Rajan informed he's still in touch with Munna Bhai star Sanjay Dutt, whom he treats like a son. But he did not wish to ask for help. "I could have asked him for help but I did not want to rely on anyone," he said.

Statement People like Sonu Sood are rare, Rajan said

Expressing gratitude to Sonu and lauding his efforts, Rajan said, "Sonu Sood's work is amazing and I am surprised that a man is working like this. One cannot do this unless he has a tremendous will to help people from within... People like Sonu Sood are rare." Sonu has been relentlessly working to help migrant workers reach home amid the ongoing lockdown restrictions.

Sonu It's been an extremely emotional journey for me: Sonu

Sonu has arranged many buses and flights for migrant workers and continues to do so. Talking about his efforts, the 46-year-old actor said, "It has been an extremely emotional journey for me, as my heart pains to see these migrants staying away from their homes." "I will continue sending migrants home until the last migrant reunites with his family," he added.

Other efforts Sonu also offered free meals to thousands