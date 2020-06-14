Rajput started his acting career through television.
He appeared in popular TV shows such as Star Plus' Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He shot to fame with his role as Manav Deshmukh in ZEE TV serial Pavitra Rishta, which also starred his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.
That apart, he featured in reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4.
In fact, Rajput's manager Disha Salian committed suicide on Monday night. Shocked and saddened with the news, Rajput had then written on his social media handle, "It's such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May your soul rest in peace."