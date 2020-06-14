It will take the film fraternity a long time to recover from the shocking loss of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide at his home. He was 34. Sushant shot to fame with a couple of TV serials and made an impressive Bollywood debut in 2013. He then went on to do some acclaimed films. Here is a look at his filmography.

Debut Sushant grabbed attention with 'Kai Po Che!'

Sushant made a promising Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's critically acclaimed 2013 film Kai Po Che!. The movie, based on Chetan Bhagat's popular novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life, also starred Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh, and Amrita Puri. Sushant's performance was praised by critics and the audience. He also went on to win the Best Male Debut award at the Screen Awards.

'PK' He then starred in 'Shuddh Desi Romance' and 'PK'

Later in 2013, Sushant grabbed his first lead role in Yash Raj Films' production Shuddh Desi Romance. The Maneesh Sharma directorial also starred Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor. The next year, the actor was seen in a smaller but crucial role as Sarfaraz Yousuf in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy movie PK. It starred Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

'MSD' 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy' and 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'

Sushant then starred in the titular role in Dibakar Banerjee's Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (2015). It was based on the fictional detective Byomkesh Bakshi created by the Bengali writer Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay. The movie was well-received by the critics. His next big outing came in the form of a biopic on former Indian cricket team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, titled M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Films Sushant then did 'Raabta', 'Kedarnath' and 'Sonchiriya'

Sushant then starred in Dinesh Vijan's 2017 romantic action movie Raabta, alongside Kriti Sanon. After that, he featured in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath that also starred Sara Ali Khan. Last year, Sushant garnered much praise for his work as a dacoit in Abhishek Chaubey's acclaimed movie Sonchiriya. It also starred Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana.

Last movies 'Chhichhore' was Sushant's last theatrical outing

Nitesh Tiwari's comedy film Chhichhore was Sushant's last theatrical release. The movie received positive reviews and was a hit at the box office. It also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, and Naveen Polishetty. Sushant also recently made his web debut with Netflix film Drive. Co-produced by Karan Johar and directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film also starred Jacqueline Fernandez.

Information His 'Dil Bechara' was set to release this year