The country suffered an irreparable loss as film and television star Sushant Singh Rajput bid us adieu a little too early. The actor committed suicide at his Mumbai residence. He was 34. Soon after the shocking piece of news surfaced, Rajput's friends and colleagues from the industry, as well as stalwarts from the political and sports fraternity expressed grief and conveyed condolences.

PM Modi PM Modi called Rajput 'a bright actor gone too soon'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Rajput "a bright young actor gone too soon." "He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Quote Anguished to learn about Rajput's demise: Home Minister Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Anguished to learn about the sad and untimely demise of the young and very talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He will always be remembered for his contribution to Indian cinema. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers."

Twitter Post Shocked and saddened, said Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Shocked saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. May God give strength to his family, fans loved ones 🙏🏼 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 14, 2020

SRK I will miss him so much: SRK

From the film industry, stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn paid tribute to the late actor. SRK tweeted, "He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!!"

Quote The news left me shocked and speechless: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless... I remember watching Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I'd enjoyed the film... Such a talented actor... may God give strength to his family (sic)."

Twitter Post Ajay Devgn termed it a 'tragic loss'

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is truly sad. What a tragic loss🙏 Deepest condolences to his family loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 14, 2020

Twitter Post At a loss of words, said Sanjay Dutt

At a loss for words.. So shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput’s demise. My condolences with his family. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 14, 2020

Twitter Post Wish this was not true: Sonu Sood

Shocked..Heartbroken...Bhai..no words...wish this was not true 💔 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 14, 2020

Twitter Post Raveena Tandon also mourned the loss

Extremely shocked and saddened to hear about @itsSSR #SushantSinghRajput s demise . Speechless. A tragedy. So young and so talented,he had miles to go...rest in peace dearest sushant🙏🏼🕉🙏🏼 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 14, 2020

Sports world Stars from the sports world also paid tribute

Rajput, who portrayed former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni in his biopic, was also renowned in the sports fraternity. Sports stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Saina Nehwal paid tribute on social media. Sachin tweeted, "Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends."

Twitter Post This is so difficult to process, said Virat Kohli

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 14, 2020

Twitter Post Distressing, said Rohit Sharma

This is distressing, can’t come to terms that this has happened. Really disturbing. Brilliant actor RIP brother. pic.twitter.com/eGImqT7SNN — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 14, 2020

