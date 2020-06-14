The country suffered a huge shock as actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday. The actor committed suicide by hanging at his residence in Mumbai. He was 34. Nearly two weeks ago, in his last Instagram post, Rajput had remembered his late mother, who passed away in 2002 when he was just 16 years old. Here's more on this.

Quote Rajput talked about a 'fleeting life'

Sharing a picture of his mother along with his own, Rajput penned, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two (sic)."

Instagram Post This was Rajput's last post

Blurred past evaporating from teardrops Unending dreams carving an arc of smile And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two... #माँ ❤️ A post shared by sushantsinghrajput on Jun 3, 2020 at 5:43am PDT

Interview 'I wish she was alive to see me succeed'

In an earlier interview, Rajput had said about his mother, "I wish she was alive to see me succeed in life. I am sure she would have been really happy and proud of me." "And maybe I would have been a different person than what I am now. The way I looked at things then and now, they are very different," he had added.

Demise Rajput committed suicide on Sunday morning

Rajput committed suicide at his apartment in Bandra (West) on Sunday morning. However, no suicide note has been recovered by the police. The actor had been reportedly suffering from depression for the past few months. A police investigation is currently underway and the post-mortem report is awaited. He is survived by his elder brother, two sisters, and father, Dr. KK Singh.

Reactions Stars from all walks of life paid tribute

Soon after the shocking piece of news surfaced, stars from all walks of life expressed grief and conveyed condolences. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Rajput "a bright young actor gone too soon". From the film fraternity, celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn tweeted condolences. Sports stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Saina Nehwal also paid tribute.

Work From TV to Bollywood: A look at Rajput's career

Rajput shot to fame with popular television serial Pavitra Rishta. He made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che!. He went on to star in movies like Rajkumar Hirani's PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Sonchiriya. Chhichhore remained his last theatrical release. His upcoming film, Dil Bechara, was due to release this year.

2020 India lost many beloved stars this year