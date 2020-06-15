-
The latest edition of popular reality show Bigg Boss was supposed to be announced in June, before the coronavirus pandemic halted the makers' plans.
But looks like, the producers are determined to bring the show as soon as possible.
Buzz suggests that show host and superstar Salman Khan may shoot promotional videos for Bigg Boss 14 from his Panvel farmhouse, where he currently resides.
-
-
Details
The creative team is working on a concept
-
According to a report in PeepingMoon, creative team of the show is working on a concept to share with Salman.
A source told the publication, "The show was to be announced in June with Salman Khan returning as the host for the 14th season. The plan had to be postponed due to the lockdown. Now...Salman might shoot the BB14 announcement from his Panvel farmhouse."
-
Details
What's new this time around?
-
The report added that Salman has proposed social distancing to be added as a new feature in the new season of Bigg Boss, and the makers are working on it. It would be interesting to see how that unfolds.
Further, the show is expected to start in the first week of October after Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 concludes.
-
Contestants
Zaan Khan, Shubhangi Atre approached for 'BB 14'
-
As for the contestants, Zaan Khan of Hamari Bahu Silk, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Shubhangi Atre and Tujhse Hai Raabta actor Shagun Pandey are among those approached for the upcoming show. However, nothing is confirmed yet.
To recall, Sidharth Shukla was the winner of the last season of Bigg Boss, while Asim Riaz finished as the first runner-up.
-
Songs
Salman recently filmed three songs at his farmhouse
-
Salman has been residing at his farmhouse in Panvel near Mumbai since the lockdown was imposed in March.
The actor filmed three songs there, viz. a coronavirus-themed song titled Pyaar Karona; a romantic track titled Tere Bina, also featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, and an Eid release titled Bhai Bhai, which sends out the message of brotherhood.
Salman released these songs on his official YouTube channel.