The latest edition of popular reality show Bigg Boss was supposed to be announced in June, before the coronavirus pandemic halted the makers' plans. But looks like, the producers are determined to bring the show as soon as possible. Buzz suggests that show host and superstar Salman Khan may shoot promotional videos for Bigg Boss 14 from his Panvel farmhouse, where he currently resides.

Details The creative team is working on a concept

According to a report in PeepingMoon, creative team of the show is working on a concept to share with Salman. A source told the publication, "The show was to be announced in June with Salman Khan returning as the host for the 14th season. The plan had to be postponed due to the lockdown. Now...Salman might shoot the BB14 announcement from his Panvel farmhouse."

Details What's new this time around?

The report added that Salman has proposed social distancing to be added as a new feature in the new season of Bigg Boss, and the makers are working on it. It would be interesting to see how that unfolds. Further, the show is expected to start in the first week of October after Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 concludes.

Contestants Zaan Khan, Shubhangi Atre approached for 'BB 14'

As for the contestants, Zaan Khan of Hamari Bahu Silk, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Shubhangi Atre and Tujhse Hai Raabta actor Shagun Pandey are among those approached for the upcoming show. However, nothing is confirmed yet. To recall, Sidharth Shukla was the winner of the last season of Bigg Boss, while Asim Riaz finished as the first runner-up.

