A talented actor with a charming personality and an infectious smile, Sushant Singh Rajput bid an early adieu as he passed away on Sunday at age 34. The late actor had some tremendous ambitions. In fact, on a fine day in September last year, Rajput documented a bucket list of 50 dreams that he wanted to achieve. Sadly, they will remain unfulfilled.

Details From flying a plane to providing free education

In a series of tweets, Rajput shared his ambitions that included learning to fly a plane, acing the Morse code, planting a thousand trees, and also spending an evening at his Delhi college hostel. He also wished to write a book, teach coding to the visually-impaired, raise a horse, work towards providing free education, work in Artificial Intelligence, and own a Lamborghini car.

Dreams Rajput wished to travel the world too

Clearly, Rajput loved traveling and exploring the world. His list of ambitions also included attending a NASA workshop, swimming in a Cenote, spending a week in a jungle, and visiting Disneyland. He also dreamed of visiting Antarctica, filming an active volcano, visiting the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), learning to surf, and traveling throughout Europe by train.

Information He had so much to do, so little time

An ardent lover of fitness and sports, Rajput also wrote about training for the Ironman triathlon, playing a cricket match left-handed, playing tennis with a champion, learning to do a four-clap push-up, playing poker with a champion, and building 6 pack abs in 6 months.

Twitter Post Here is one of Rajput's handwritten notes

My 50 DREAMS counting...! 😉

————————

1. Learn how to Fly a Plane ✈️ 2. Train for IronMan triathlon 🏃🏻‍♂️

3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed 🏏

4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space. 🌌

6. Play tennis with a Champion 🎾

7. Do a Four Clap 👏 Push-Up ! (1/6) ... pic.twitter.com/8HDqlTNmb6 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

Demise Rajput died by suicide on Sunday morning

Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Bandra yesterday morning. However, no suicide note was recovered by the police. The actor had been suffering from depression for the past few months. A police investigation is underway. "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts," his team said.

Reactions His death left the industry and the country shell-shocked

After the shocking piece of news surfaced, people from all walks of life expressed grief and conveyed condolences. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Rajput "a bright young actor gone too soon". From the film fraternity, celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn tweeted condolences. Sports stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Saina Nehwal also paid tribute.

Work Rajput starred in movies like 'PK', 'Sonchiriya' and 'Chhichhore'