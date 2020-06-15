Late Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and film actor Rhea Chakraborty on Monday visited the Dr. RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai, where his body was taken for a post-mortem on Sunday. Rhea will also be questioned by the Mumbai Police in connection with the case. Rajput died by suicide on Sunday morning at his home in Mumbai. He was 34. Here's more on this.

Details Rhea and Rajput were close friends

Rhea, star of movies such as Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Sonali Cable, and Jalebi, and Rajput were known to be close friends. On the late actor's birthday earlier this year in January, Rhea wrote in an Instagram post, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful 'supermassive black hole' that is known to mankind! Shine on you crazy diamond (sic)."

Death Rajput died by suicide on Sunday morning

Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Bandra yesterday morning. The police revealed the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging. Reportedly, the actor had been suffering from depression for the past few months. Meanwhile, Rajput's family arrived in Mumbai from Bihar. His last rites will be held today at the Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Vile Parle.

Reactions 'A bright young actor gone too soon'

The entire country expressed shock and grief at the sudden passing of the talented actor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Rajput "a bright young actor gone too soon". From the film fraternity, celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn tweeted condolences. Sports stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Saina Nehwal also paid tribute.

Work Rajput, the beloved star of films like 'PK', 'Chhichhore'

Rajput, who shot to fame with popular television serial Pavitra Rishta, made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che!. He went on to star in movies like Rajkumar Hirani's PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Sonchiriya. Chhichhore remained his last theatrical release. His upcoming film, Dil Bechara, was due to release this year.

Suicide prevention If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help