Some triggering pictures of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput have been doing the rounds on social media and messaging platforms. Rajput (34) was found dead at his home in Mumbai on Sunday. Warning against circulation of such pictures, the Maharashtra Police has tweeted that the act is in "bad taste" and liable to invite legal action. Here's more on this.

Details Legal action could be taken, said police

In a series of tweets posted on Sunday night, the Maharashtra Cyber Police said, "A disturbing trend has been observed on social media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste." They further added that legal action could be taken against those circulating such pictures.

Twitter Post 'Pictures already circulated should be deleted'

Maharashtra Cyber exhorts and directs all netizens to refrain from circulating the aforesaid pictures. The pictures already circulated should be deleted henceforth. (3/n) — Maharashtra Cyber (@MahaCyber1) June 14, 2020

Similar appeal Stars like Urmila Matondkar, Anubhav Sinha made similar appeal

Many stars also expressed disappointment as pictures of Rajput's dead body were circulated and even shown in the media. Actor/politician Urmila Matondkar tweeted, "Deeply disturbing n disappointing to see the irresponsible and insensitive projection of the pics n gory details of Sushant Singh Rajput...Let's leave some dignity in death (sic)." Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha said, "We expect too much out of our journalists of today."

Death Rajput passed away on Sunday morning

Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Bandra yesterday morning. The police revealed the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging. The actor had been reportedly suffering from depression for the past few months. Meanwhile, his family arrived in Mumbai from Bihar. His last rites were held today at the Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Vile Parle.

Reactions The country mourned the loss of a gem

The entire country expressed shock and grief at the sudden passing of the talented actor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Rajput "a bright young actor gone too soon". From the film fraternity, celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn tweeted condolences. Sports stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Saina Nehwal also paid tribute.

Journey From 'Pavitra Rishta' to 'Chhichhore': Rajput's incredible journey

Rajput, who shot to fame with popular television serial Pavitra Rishta, made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che!. He went on to star in movies like Rajkumar Hirani's PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Sonchiriya. Chhichhore remained his last theatrical release. His upcoming film, Dil Bechara, was due to release this year.

Suicide prevention If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help