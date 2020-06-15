Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday put out an emotional video where she slammed the Bollywood industry and fellow celebrities, in wake of her colleague Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise. She said that the industry treated the late actor unfairly. Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on Sunday. He was 34 years old. Here's more on what she said.

Details Rajput's work was not acknowledged, Kangana said

In a two-minute-long video, Kangana said that Rajput's work was not acknowledged despite his intelligence, powerful performances, and success. Dismissing the "parallel narrative around Rajput's lack of mental fortitude," Kangana asked, "How can a person who had scored a scholarship to Stanford University be mentally weak? Why were his performances in films like Kai Po Che and Chhichhore not acknowledged?"

Details 'Was it a suicide or a planned murder?'

Kangana also attacked a section of the media that wrote "blind items" about Rajput and made him out to be a person with tantrum issues. She added that the same people who talked about Rajput's alleged drug use find Sanjay Dutt's drug addiction "cute". "Was (Rajput's death) a suicide or a planned murder?," Kangana asked towards the end of the video.

Quote 'Sushant's fault was he believed those who called him worthless'

"Sushant's only fault was that he believed them when they called him 'worthless'. He did not remember what his mother told him. It is up to us now to decide who will write the history," she concluded.

Instagram Post You can watch the video here

It is important to give talent their due. And if celebrities are struggling with personal and mental health issues, the media should try and emphasize with them, rather than making it difficult for them! A post shared by team_kangana_ranaut on Jun 15, 2020 at 2:44am PDT

Death Rajput passed away on Sunday morning

Unfortunately, Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Bandra yesterday morning. The police revealed the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging. The actor had been reportedly suffering from depression for the past few months. Meanwhile, his family arrived in Mumbai from Bihar. His last rites were held today at the city's Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Vile Parle.

Debate Rajput's demise has sparked the nepotism debate

Rajput's demise triggered the old nepotism debate all over again, as fans said that "outsiders" like him are never given their due and prominent producers always tend to support star kids. Meanwhile, many came out in support of Kangana, who has been openly critical of nepotism throughout her career. Others asked why nobody from the industry came forward to help Rajput.

Quote 'No one in the industry stood up for Rajput'

Hair stylist Sapna Bhavnani also tweeted, "No one in the industry stood up for him nor did they lend a helping hand. To tweet today is the biggest display of how shallow the industry really is. No one here is your friend. RIP."

Work From 'Pavitra Rishta' to 'Chhichhore': Rajput's incredible journey

Rajput, who shot to fame with popular television serial Pavitra Rishta, made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che!. He went on to star in movies such as Rajkumar Hirani's PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Sonchiriya. Chhichhore remained his last theatrical release. His upcoming film, Dil Bechara, was due to release this year.

