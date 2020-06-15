-
15 Jun 2020
It's a "planned murder" by Bollywood: Kangana on Sushant's death
Written bySagar Malik
Entertainment
-
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday put out an emotional video where she slammed the Bollywood industry and fellow celebrities, in wake of her colleague Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise. She said that the industry treated the late actor unfairly.
Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on Sunday. He was 34 years old.
Here's more on what she said.
-
In this articleRajput's work was not acknowledged, Kangana said 'Was it a suicide or a planned murder?' 'Sushant's fault was he believed those who called him worthless' You can watch the video here Rajput passed away on Sunday morning Rajput's demise has sparked the nepotism debate 'No one in the industry stood up for Rajput' From 'Pavitra Rishta' to 'Chhichhore': Rajput's incredible journey If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help
-
Details
Rajput's work was not acknowledged, Kangana said
-
In a two-minute-long video, Kangana said that Rajput's work was not acknowledged despite his intelligence, powerful performances, and success.
Dismissing the "parallel narrative around Rajput's lack of mental fortitude," Kangana asked, "How can a person who had scored a scholarship to Stanford University be mentally weak? Why were his performances in films like Kai Po Che and Chhichhore not acknowledged?"
-
Details
'Was it a suicide or a planned murder?'
-
Kangana also attacked a section of the media that wrote "blind items" about Rajput and made him out to be a person with tantrum issues.
She added that the same people who talked about Rajput's alleged drug use find Sanjay Dutt's drug addiction "cute".
"Was (Rajput's death) a suicide or a planned murder?," Kangana asked towards the end of the video.
-
Quote
'Sushant's fault was he believed those who called him worthless'
-
"Sushant's only fault was that he believed them when they called him 'worthless'. He did not remember what his mother told him. It is up to us now to decide who will write the history," she concluded.
-
Instagram Post
You can watch the video here
-
-
Death
Rajput passed away on Sunday morning
-
Unfortunately, Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Bandra yesterday morning. The police revealed the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging.
The actor had been reportedly suffering from depression for the past few months.
Meanwhile, his family arrived in Mumbai from Bihar. His last rites were held today at the city's Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Vile Parle.
-
Debate
Rajput's demise has sparked the nepotism debate
-
Rajput's demise triggered the old nepotism debate all over again, as fans said that "outsiders" like him are never given their due and prominent producers always tend to support star kids.
Meanwhile, many came out in support of Kangana, who has been openly critical of nepotism throughout her career.
Others asked why nobody from the industry came forward to help Rajput.
-
Quote
'No one in the industry stood up for Rajput'
-
Hair stylist Sapna Bhavnani also tweeted, "No one in the industry stood up for him nor did they lend a helping hand. To tweet today is the biggest display of how shallow the industry really is. No one here is your friend. RIP."
-
Work
From 'Pavitra Rishta' to 'Chhichhore': Rajput's incredible journey
-
Rajput, who shot to fame with popular television serial Pavitra Rishta, made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che!.
He went on to star in movies such as Rajkumar Hirani's PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Sonchiriya.
Chhichhore remained his last theatrical release. His upcoming film, Dil Bechara, was due to release this year.
-
Suicide prevention
If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help
-
Meanwhile, in case you need help or know someone who does, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Their number is 022 2754 6669 (24 hours).
You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24X7, can be contacted at +914424640050.
Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors; their number is 18602662345.
Related Topics
- Bollywood
- Kangana Ranaut
- Mumbai
- Suicide
- Sushant Singh Rajput
- Aasra
- Abhishek Kapoor
- Bandra
- Byomkesh Bakshy
- Chhichhore
- COOJ
- Detective Byomkesh Bakshy
- Dhoni
- Dil Bechara
- Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO
- Kai Po Che
- Kangana
- M.S
- Pavitra Rishta
- Pawan Hans
- PK
- Rajkumar Hirani
- Rajput
- RIP
- Roshni NGO
- Sanjay Dutt
- Sapna Bhavnani
- Sneha India Foundation
- Sonchiriya
- Stanford University
- Sushant
- Untold Story
- Vandrevala Foundation
- Vile Parle
- x7