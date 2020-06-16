The tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has raised many pertinent questions and has brought the entire entertainment fraternity under scrutiny. It is being alleged that the showbiz is largely run by a handful of "privileged" groups and individuals, while the "outsiders" are often bullied or made to suffer. Now, Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap has made some similar allegations. Here's more on this.

Details Rajput's death is just tip of the iceberg, Kashyap said

In a lengthy post on Facebook, Kashyap paid tribute to Rajput and appealed the government to carry out a detailed investigation into the case. He alleged that Rajput's suicide is "just the tip of the iceberg" and brings to the forefront a much bigger problem. He said many artists struggle in the seemingly glitzy film industry.

Details He labeled talent managers as 'potential death traps'

Mentioning Yash Raj Films, he alleged that talent managers and talent management agencies in Bollywood systemically mistreat and bully young actors and artists. Labeling such agencies as "potential death trap for artists" and "white collared dalaals", he said, "These people don't make careers. They ruin your career and life." Kashyap even said that many artists are often forced into prostitution.

Quote 'Artists are repeatedly broken till they commit suicide'

"Over a period of few years... the talent is repeatedly broken till they either commit suicide or they succumb to prostitution and escort services (Yes male escorts also) to feed the ego and sexual appetite of the rich and powerful," Kashyap wrote.

Attack Salman's family tried 'taking control of my career, bullied me'

Kashyap who directed Salman-starrer Dabangg, said that he moved out of the hit franchise as the superstar's brothers Arbaaz and Sohail were "trying to take control of my career by bullying me." He further added that the Khan family also interfered with the release of his 2013 film Besharam and ran a "negative smear campaign" against it. Notably, Besharam remains Kashyap's last film.

Allegation Kashyap said his family received death and rape threats

"Over the next few years, all my projects and creative endeavors have been sabotaged," Kashyap wrote. He alleged that the female members of his family received rape threats. He informed that all of this took a toll on his mental health and led to his divorce in 2017. Kashyap said he also went to the police but no action was taken.

'They use underworld connections to intimidate everyone'

He said, "My enemies are sharp, cunning and always attack me from the back and stay hidden," adding that his enemies are Salim Khan, Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail." He alleged that they use "a clever mix of their ill-gotten money, political clout and connections with the underworld to intimidate anyone and everyone." "I'm not going to give up like Sushant Singh Rajput," he added.

Quote 'I'll make sure no more innocent lives are lost'

"So this is not a threat, it's an open challenge. Sushant Singh Rajput has moved on and I hope he is happier wherever he is but I will make sure that no more innocent will kill himself over lack of work with dignity," he summed.

Facebook Post You can read Kashyap's post here

Demise Rajput died by suicide on Sunday