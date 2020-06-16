After Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death, many actors and celebrities are coming forward to share how the industry really works and how they themselves were treated unfairly in the past. Now, actor Raveena Tandon has opened up about it, saying that there exists rampant discrimination in the showbiz, and more often than not, bright stars end up losing promising careers. Here's more on this.

Details 'Mean girl gangs, camps, and sycophant journalists'

In a series of tweets on Monday, Raveena said there exist "mean girl gangs" and other camps in the industry, thereby revealing she herself has been removed from films "by heroes and their girlfriends". She added that "sycophant journalists" tend to publish fake reports against some artists, saying, "Sometimes careers are destroyed. You struggle to keep afloat, fight back. Some survive, some don't (sic)."

Details Those who speak the truth are termed liars: Raveena

Raveena further tweeted that those who speak out the truth are branded as "liar, mad, psychotic," adding "Chamcha journo write pages and pages destroying all the hard work that you might have done." "Even though born in the industry, grateful for all it has given me, but dirty politics played by some can leave a sour taste," she added.

Quote 'Love my industry, but there are all kinds of people'

"I love my industry, but yes, the pressures are high, there are good people and people who play dirty, there are all kinds, but that's what makes the world. One has to pick up the pieces, walk again... with their head held high," she summed.

Twitter Post Here is Raveena's tweet

Debate Rajput died by suicide on Sunday

Rajput, the beloved star of movies such as M.S. Dhoni and Chhichhore, died by suicide at his apartment in Bandra on Sunday. He had been reportedly battling depression for the past few months. His last rites were held on Monday in the presence of family members and some of his friends and colleagues from the industry.

Debate Rajput's demise has once again triggered nepotism debate

Rajput's sudden demise has once again triggered the nepotism debate in the movie industry. Many even alleged that he lost a slew of his films to other stars in the past six months. Some blamed prominent producers for supporting the star kids and ignoring "outsiders" like Rajput, while others asked why nobody from the industry came forward to help the late actor.

Quote 'No one in the industry stood up for him'

Hair stylist Sapna Bhavnani tweeted, "No one in the industry stood up for him nor did they lend a helping hand. To tweet today is the biggest display of how shallow the industry really is. No one here is your friend. RIP."

Twitter Post Knew the pain you were going through: Shekhar Kapur