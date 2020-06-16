Devastated by actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death, his sister-in-law passed away at their native city of Purnia in Bihar, according to reports. Rajput's cousin brother's wife, Sudha Devi was unable to bear the tragic loss. The actor died by suicide on Sunday at his home in Mumbai. He was 34 years old. Here's more on this.

Details Sudha's health deteriorated; she died on Monday

As per reports, Sudha was already suffering from liver cancer. After she heard that Rajput passed away, she stopped eating properly, following which her health started deteriorating and she remained unconscious. She breathed her last on Monday evening in Bihar, around the same time when Rajput's last rites were being held in Mumbai, the late actor's cousin Panna Singh confirmed to IANS.

Rajput Rajput passed away by suicide on Sunday

Rajput, the star of films like M.S. Dhoni and Kedarnath, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday morning. According to police, the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging. The actor had been battling depression for the past few months. His last rites were held on Monday in the presence of family members and some colleagues from the industry.

Career After shining on TV, Rajput made it big in Bollywood

Rajput, who started his acting career through television, shot to fame with popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta. He made his Bollywood debut with the critically-acclaimed 2013 movie Kai Po Che!. He then went on to star in films such as PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, and Sonchiriya. Rajput's last theatrical release, Chhichhore, was a superhit. His last film, Dil Bechara, is yet to release.

Information Rajput's demise has notably sparked a huge debate

Rajput's tragic death has once again triggered discussions around the rampant struggle of survival in the film industry. Many highlighted that prominent producers tend to support the star kids and promote nepotism, while "outsiders" like Rajput are often ignored.

Suicide prevention If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help