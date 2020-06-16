Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking demise has left a permanent void in the film industry, that won't ever be filled. Now, Rajput's friend and fellow actor Kriti Sanon has put out a heartfelt tribute for him. She said she feels broken and lamented she could not stop the tragedy. Rajput died by suicide at his home in Mumbai on Sunday. He was 34. Here's more.

Posting a few pictures with Rajput, Kriti wrote on Instagram, "Sush...I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy... but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where dying felt easier or better than living." "I so wish you had people around you to get you pass that moment," she added.

Kriti added, "I wish you had not pushed the ones who loved you away... I wish I could have fixed that something which was broken inside you...I couldn't... I wish so so many things." "A part of my heart has gone with you and a part will always keep you alive... Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will," she concluded.

Kriti and Rajput starred together in Dinesh Vijan's 2017 romantic movie Raabta. The two were known to be close friends. On Monday, Kriti was among those present at Rajput's funeral performed by his family in Mumbai.

To recall, Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday morning. As per the police, the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging. The actor had been battling depression for the past few months. After the shocking news surfaced, fellow celebrities and personalities from all walks of life expressed grief and conveyed condolences.

Rajput, who started his acting career through television, shot to fame with popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta. He made his Bollywood debut with the critically-acclaimed 2013 movie Kai Po Che!, and went on to star in films such as PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, and Sonchiriya. Rajput's last theatrical release, Chhichhore, was a superhit. his last movie, Dil Bechara, is yet to release.

