In the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death, filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap put a lengthy social media post, thereby claiming that the actor's demise stems from a much bigger problem in the film fraternity. He alleged that his own career was sabotaged by superstar Salman Khan and his family. Now, Salman's father and screenwriter Salim Khan has reacted to the controversy.

Context Abhinav alleged Khan family bullied him, ruined his career

Abhinav, who directed Salman-starrer Dabangg, alleged he moved out of the franchise as Khan family bullied him. He added that they interfered with the release of his 2013 film Besharam as well. The director further claimed that all his projects were "sabotaged" and his family received death and rape threats. All this took a toll on his mental health and led to his divorce.

'They use underworld connections to intimidate everyone'

He said, "My enemies are sharp, cunning and always attack me from the back," adding that his foes are Salim Khan, Salman, and his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail. He alleged that they use "a clever mix of their ill-gotten money, political clout, and connections with the underworld to intimidate anyone and everyone." "I'm not going to give up like Sushant Singh Rajput," he added.

Salim Khan Let him do whatever he wants: Salim Khan

Talking to The Times of India, Salim said, "Yes, we are the ones to ruin everything, right? You watch his films first and then we will talk. He used my name in his statement, right? Maybe he didn't know my father's name. His name was Rashid Khan. Let him name our forefathers too." "Let him do whatever he wants," he fumed.

Quote We are taking legal action, said Arbaaz

Earlier, Salman's brother and actor/producer Arbaaz Khan said that they will take legal action against Abhinav. He said, "We have had no communication with Abhinav Kashyap since we started working on Dabangg 2. We parted ways professionally. Don't know where all this is coming from."

Anurag Kashyap Abhinav told me to stay out of his business: Anurag

Meanwhile, Abhinav's brother and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap distanced himself from the controversy. He tweeted, "For the media calling me and people who want to ask, treat this as my statement. More than two years ago, Abhinav had told me clearly to stay out of his business and it's not my place to comment on anything he says or does."

Allegations Abhinav labeled talent managers as 'potential death traps'

Notably, in his post, Abhinav also appealed to the government to carry out a detailed investigation into Rajput's death. He said that many artists struggle to survive in the seemingly glitzy film industry, adding that talent management agencies in Bollywood systemically mistreat and bully young actors and artists. Abhinav even claimed that many artists are often forced into prostitution.

SSR Rajput died by suicide on Sunday