-
17 Jun 2020
SSR death: Case filed against Karan Johar, Salman Khan, others
Written bySagar Malik
Entertainment
-
A complaint has been filed against eight persons, including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and producer Ekta Kapoor, in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
The complaint has been filed by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha at a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.
Sushant passed away by suicide at his Mumbai home on Sunday.
Here's more on this.
-
In this articleSushant was removed from 7 films, Ojha alleged The case was registered under these sections of IPC Earlier, Sanjay Nirupam made a similar allegation Johar was slammed for 'double standards' I am beyond upset, Ekta said about the complaint Here is Ekta's post Sushant's death has triggered a serious debate If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help
-
Details
Sushant was removed from 7 films, Ojha alleged
-
In his complaint, Ojha alleged that Sushant was removed from seven films and some of his films were not released.
"In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step (sic)," the advocate told ANI.
-
Details
The case was registered under these sections of IPC
-
The case has been registered under the following sections:
306 (Abetment Of suicide), 109 (Punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
-
Similar allegation
Earlier, Sanjay Nirupam made a similar allegation
-
Previously, many others also made similar allegations.
In fact, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam tweeted that Sushant was recently removed from seven films signed by him.
He said, "He lost the films in just six months. Why? The film industry's ruthlessness works on a very different level. And that ruthlessness took the life of one talented person."
-
Information
Johar was slammed for 'double standards'
-
Not long ago, Johar was massively slammed by netizens for putting out an emotional tribute for Sushant. They pointed out that the filmmaker and actor Alia Bhatt had earlier mocked the late actor in an episode of his chat show Koffee With Karan.
-
Ekta Kapoor
I am beyond upset, Ekta said about the complaint
-
Reacting to the complaint, Ekta Kapoor said she is extremely upset.
She wrote on Instagram, "Thank you for the case for not casting Sushi (Sushant).... when actually I launched him. I'm beyond upset at how convoluted theories can be! Please let family n friends mourn in peace! Truth shall prevail. Cannot believe this!"
Notably, Ekta produced Sushant's popular TV serial Pavitra Rishta.
-
Instagram Post
Here is Ekta's post
-
Thanku for the case for not casting sushi....when Actually I LAUNCHED HIM. I’m beyond upset at how convoluted theories can b! Pls@let family n frns mourn in peace! Truth shall@prevail. CANNOT BELIEVE THIS!!!!! credit: @jagranenglishnews... A police case has been filed against eight people including Bollywood directors @karanjohar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and @ektarkapoor along with actor @beingsalmankhan in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday . "In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step," Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha was quoted as saying . . . #sushantsinghrajput #sushantsinghrajputdeath #sushantsinghrajpurrip #jagranenglish #instawithjagranenglish #ripsushantsinghrajputsir💔🙏 #ripsushant #ripsushantsinghrajput🙏 #ripsushantsinghrajput💔 #ripsushantsinghrajput🙏🙏 #ripsushantsinghrajput #sushantnomore #salmankhan #salmankhanfans #salmankhanswag #salmankhanmerijaan #salmankhanfilms #salman #salmankhanfanclub #salmankhanfc #karanjohar #karanjoharfilm #karanjoharupdates #karanjoharfan
A post shared by ektarkapoor on
-
Debate
Sushant's death has triggered a serious debate
-
Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday. He was 34 years old. The actor had been battling depression for some months.
Sushant's passing has escalated discussions and debate around how the film industry really works. Many said that prominent figures and producers only support the "entitled" star kids or "insiders" while "outsiders" such as Sushant are too often ignored.
-
Suicide prevention
If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help
-
In case you need help or know someone who does, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Their number is 022 2754 6669 (24 hours).
You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24X7, can be contacted at +914424640050.
Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors; their number is 18602662345.
Related Topics
- Aasra
- Abetment Of
- Alia Bhatt
- ANI
- Bandra
- Bollywood
- Congress
- COOJ
- Ekta Kapoor
- Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO
- Indian Penal Code
- IPC
- Johar
- Karan
- Karan Johar
- Koffee With Karan
- Ojha
- Roshni NGO
- Salman Khan
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Sanjay Nirupam
- Sneha India Foundation
- SSR
- Sudhir Kumar Ojha
- Suicide
- Sushant
- Sushant Singh Rajput
- Vandrevala Foundation
- x7