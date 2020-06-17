A complaint has been filed against eight persons, including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and producer Ekta Kapoor, in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The complaint has been filed by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha at a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. Sushant passed away by suicide at his Mumbai home on Sunday. Here's more on this.

Details Sushant was removed from 7 films, Ojha alleged

In his complaint, Ojha alleged that Sushant was removed from seven films and some of his films were not released. "In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step (sic)," the advocate told ANI.

Details The case was registered under these sections of IPC

The case has been registered under the following sections: 306 (Abetment Of suicide), 109 (Punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Similar allegation Earlier, Sanjay Nirupam made a similar allegation

Previously, many others also made similar allegations. In fact, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam tweeted that Sushant was recently removed from seven films signed by him. He said, "He lost the films in just six months. Why? The film industry's ruthlessness works on a very different level. And that ruthlessness took the life of one talented person."

Information Johar was slammed for 'double standards'

Not long ago, Johar was massively slammed by netizens for putting out an emotional tribute for Sushant. They pointed out that the filmmaker and actor Alia Bhatt had earlier mocked the late actor in an episode of his chat show Koffee With Karan.

Ekta Kapoor I am beyond upset, Ekta said about the complaint

Reacting to the complaint, Ekta Kapoor said she is extremely upset. She wrote on Instagram, "Thank you for the case for not casting Sushi (Sushant).... when actually I launched him. I'm beyond upset at how convoluted theories can be! Please let family n friends mourn in peace! Truth shall prevail. Cannot believe this!" Notably, Ekta produced Sushant's popular TV serial Pavitra Rishta.

Instagram Post Here is Ekta's post

Debate Sushant's death has triggered a serious debate

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday. He was 34 years old. The actor had been battling depression for some months. Sushant's passing has escalated discussions and debate around how the film industry really works. Many said that prominent figures and producers only support the "entitled" star kids or "insiders" while "outsiders" such as Sushant are too often ignored.

Suicide prevention If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help