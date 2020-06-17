It still seems like a hard pill to swallow that the ever-charming and talented Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. To commemorate the late actor and celebrate his life and work, his team has now launched a website called Self Musing. Tragedy struck the entertainment fraternity as Sushant passed away by suicide on Sunday. Here's more on this.

In a post on Sushant's official Facebook account on Tuesday, his team said that Self Musing was the late actor's dream. The website will feature a collection of his thoughts and wishes, that he always wanted his fans to know about. "He is away but he is still alive with us. Kickstarting Self Musing mode," the post read.

"Fans like you were real 'godfather' for Sushant. As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know," Sushant's team further said. "Yes, we are documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world," they added. You can visit the website here: selfmusing.com.

Sushant often talked deeply about the things he felt for. He shared many intriguing thoughts on life and philosophy with the hashtag #Selfmusing on his Instagram handle. Also a science and astronomy geek, the actor left behind an unfulfilled bucket list of 50 dreams, which included ambitions such as flying a plane, learning the Morse code, and traveling around the world.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday. He was 34 years old. The actor had been battling depression for the past few months. In a statement, his team said, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life."

Sushant's sudden passing left the entire country in a state of shock. His colleagues as well as personalities from the political and sports world paid heartfelt tribute and conveyed condolences. Calling Sushant "a bright young actor gone too soon", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances."

A star on the rise, Sushant first garnered praise for his performance in television serials like Pavitra Rishta. His first Bollywood outing was Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che!, which brought him under the limelight. The actor went on to feature in films like Rajkumar Hirani's PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Sonchiriya. His last film, Chhichhore was a superhit.

