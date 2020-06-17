Days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death triggered discussions around nepotism and bullying in the film industry, late actor Jiah Khan's mother, Rabia Amin, levelled some serious allegations against superstar Salman Khan. Rabia accused Salman of influencing the investigation into her daughter's suicide case in 2015, and urged Bollywood to "wake up". Here's more on what she said.

Case Jiah died by suicide in 2013 at age 25

Jiah, who acted in films like Nishabd and Ghajini, died by suicide at her residence in Mumbai's Juhu area on June 3, 2013. She was 25. Subsequently, the police recovered a suicide note, where Jiah spoke about her disturbed relationship with alleged boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi. Sooraj, son of actor Aditya Pancholi, was charged with abetment to suicide. However, the case remains unsolved till now.

Video Bollywood has to change, Rabia said

In a video published by SpotboyE, Rabia conveyed condolences to Sushant's family. In light of the tragedy, she said, "Bollywood has to change. Bollywood has to wake up. Bollywood has to completely demolish bullying," adding that, "Bullying is also kind of killing somebody". She said that the incident has reminded her of her own daughter's suicide.

Details Salman influenced investigation to protect Sooraj: Rabia

She alleged that Salman influenced the CBI's investigation into the case to protect Sooraj from plausible punishment. She claimed that a certain CBI officer told her, "Salman Khan calls me every day and says he has invested a lot of money, please don't harass the boy, please don't interrogate him, don't touch him. So what can we do, madame."

Statement 'Fight and stop toxic behavior in Bollywood'

"If this is what is going to happen that you are going to pressurize and use your money and power to sabotage deaths and investigations, then I do not know where we citizens can go to," Rabia added. Concluding her statement, she made an appeal to "stand up, fight, protest, and stop this toxic behavior in Bollywood."

Information Salman produced Sooraj's debut film 'Hero'

It should be noted that Salman was the producer of Sooraj's debut Bollywood film Hero, which released in 2015. The actor went on to star in Satellite Shankar, and currently has a film titled Time to Dance in the pipeline.

Abhinav Kashyap Recently, Abhinav Kashyap accused Salman of ruining his career

Recently, filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap also accused Salman and his family of sabotaging his career. Kashyap, who directed Salman-starrer Dabangg, said the Khan family bullied him, and interfered with the release of his other films as well. However, Salman's father Salim Khan rubbished these allegations, saying, "You watch his films first and then we'll talk." Salman's brother Arbaaz said they'll take legal action against Kashyap.

Case Meanwhile, a case has been filed against Salman and others