Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti penned a touching tribute for him on Facebook, thereby apologizing for all the pain that he had to go through. However, the post has now been removed. Shweta, who resides in the US, flew down to India earlier this week after Sushant's demise. He died by suicide at his home in Mumbai on Sunday.

"Mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it's ok...I know you were in a lot of pain and I know you were a fighter and you were bravely fighting it...Sorry for all the pain you had to go through," she wrote. Talking about switching Sushant's pain with her happiness, she added, "If I could I would have taken all your pain."

Shweta further wrote, "Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream, your innocent smile revealed the true purity of your heart." She said "her baby" will always be loved, and hoped for him to remain happy, wherever he is. "...Know that everyone loved, loves you and will always love you unconditionally," she shared. She also advocated compassion in her emotional note.

Shweta wrote everyone is fighting their own battles, and the least humans can do is be compassionate. "All my dear ones... I know it is testing time... but whenever there is a choice... choose love above hatred, choose kindness and compassion above anger and resentment, choose selflessness above selfishness and forgive... forgive yourself, forgive others and forgive everyone," she wrote.

Shweta also shared a handwritten note by Sushant that read, "She who says she can and she who says she can't, are both usually right!! You're the first 'she'. Love you. Bhai Sushant."

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday. He had been battling depression for the past few months. The late actor's last rites were held in the city on Monday in the presence of family members and some friends from the industry. Sushant's family has now reached Patna. His ashes will be immersed today, Shweta said in a Facebook post.

Earlier, in his statement to the police, Sushant's father, KK Singh said that he or other family members did not know the cause behind the late actor's depression. The Mumbai Police reportedly recorded statements of nine persons, including Sushant's two sisters, his cook, and managers. The police said they are assessing the actor's financial status and business dealings for further probe.

A star from the word go, Sushant impressed audience with his performance in television serials like Pavitra Rishta. His maiden Bollywood outing came in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's critically acclaimed movie Kai Po Che!. He then went on to star in films like PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni, and Sonchiriya. Chhichhore was his last theatrical release. His Dil Bechara is yet to release.

