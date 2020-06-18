In the wake of the rising military and political tensions between India and China, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged all Indian film and sports personalities to immediately stop endorsing Chinese products and brands. The CAIT is the apex body of the business community representing seven crore traders across the country. Here are more details on this.

Context 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in face-off with China

Despite talks being underway at several levels, the Indian and Chinese soldiers engaged in a violent face-off at eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday. The clashes resulted in the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers, including the Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment. Fuming at the incident, Prime Minister Narendra said that while India advocates peace, it is capable of giving a befitting reply.

Statement CAIT aims to reduce Chinese imports by Rs. 1L crore

Now, in an open letter addressed to the celebrities, the CAIT termed the attack on Indian soldiers as "barbaric," adding that it has launched a nationwide campaign to boycott Chinese goods. The CAIT aims to reduce imports from China by $13 billion or Rs. 1 lakh crore by December 2021, with co-operation from Indian traders and citizens, the statement added.

Quote 'We request celebrities to boycott Chinese goods'

Making an appeal to celebrities, CAIT said, "We request Bollywood and sports fraternity to join hands with CAIT for a boycott of Chinese goods in the larger interest of the nation and urging all those celebrities who are endorsing Chinese products to immediately stop such endorsements."

Celebrities Aamir, Ranbir and others asked to stop endorsements

The CAIT requested film stars like Aamir Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana, and cricketer Virat Kohli to stop endorsing popular Chinese mobile phone brands including Vivo, OPPO, and Xiaomi. The organization separately requested stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni to support the cause.

Quote CAIT said people will use the 'power of wallet'

The CAIT added that participation from public figures will be crucial to motivate people as well as the soldiers stationed at the border. "The Indian Forces will use the bullet and the citizens will use the power of wallet to make the world know that Indian people can't be taken as granted and the world will see the power of wallet now," it concluded.

Information Currently, India's imports from China amount to Rs. 5.25L crore