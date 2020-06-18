Kim Kardashian West has entered into an exclusive podcast deal with music streaming and media services giant Spotify. The upcoming podcast will focus on the themes of wrongful conviction and criminal justice reforms, a cause that the 39-year-old media personality has long been associated with. Kardashian will co-produce and co-host the podcast along with Lori Rothschild Ansaldi. Here's more on this.

Details The podcast will be distributed under the Parcast network

The podcast will introduce the audience to Kardashian's involvement and the investigative work done by Ansaldi towards criminal justice reforms. It is set to be distributed under the Parcast network, that was acquired by Spotify last year as part of its aim to expand its original shows collection. However, the financial terms of the deal are not clear yet.

Information Kardashian and her support for criminal justice reforms

In recent past, Kardashian has been advocating for criminal justice reform and has also been studying to become a lawyer through an apprenticeship program. She has also worked closely with the Innocence Project, a non-profit organization that aims to free wrongfully convicted persons through a number of measures. She previously narrated The Justice Project, a documentary based on wrongfully convicted individuals.

Spotify The deal follows the ambitious contract with Joe Rogan

Notably, Spotify's deal with Kardashian follows the company's major multi-year contract with Joe Rogan, who will be bringing along his renowned podcast The Joe Rogan Experience to the streaming platform later this year. Last year, Spotify bought popular podcast maker Gimlet Media. The company also recently purchased The Ringer, a culture and sports website and podcast network.

Statement 'Exclusive content allows us to market more meaningfully'

Spotify's Chief Content Officer Dawn Ostroff said last year, "We're making more content exclusive on the platform [which] allows us to market in a more meaningful way [and] bring people onto the platform." "We're finding that creators are excited about working with us on an exclusive-basis, because we're able to put so much more of our marketing and insights in their hands," Ostroff added.

Information Spotify's podcast business is on the rise