Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and casting director Mukesh Chhabra on Thursday recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police in connection with his suicide case. The police have also questioned Sushant's family, his housekeeper, cook, and friends from the industry - Mahesh Shetty and Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant died by suicide at his Mumbai home on Sunday. Here's what Chhabra told the police.

Details 'I am fine, I will be fine'

According to a report in ABP News, Chhabra revealed that he had recently asked Sushant about his well-being, to which the late actor had replied, "I am not well." When Chhabra asked the reason, Sushant replied saying, "I am fine, I will be fine." He added that he had good relations with Sushant, according to DCP Abhishek Trimukhe.

Tribute Sushant was like a brother to me, Chhabra earlier said

Chhabra was also one of those who arrived at Sushant's home soon after the news of his demise surfaced. In an Instagram post, Chhabra said that Sushant was like a brother to him and that he felt heartbroken. "Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words. The Industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem," he had written.

Quote 'Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end'

Saying that he felt "deeply saddened and shocked," Chhabra added, "I still can't believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother, will always miss you and love you."

Instagram Post Here is Chhabra's post

Information Chhabra has directed Sushant's last film

Notably, Chhabra has directed Dil Bechara, which will now unfortunately remain Sushant's last film. The movie, based on John Green's popular 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars, also stars Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan. It was expected to be released this year.

Death Sushant died by suicide on Sunday

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday. He had been battling depression for the past few months. The late actor's last rites were held in the city on Monday in the presence of family and some friends from the industry. Sushant's family has now reached Patna. His ashes were immersed today in the Ganga river in Patna.

Help If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help