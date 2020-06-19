While social media has been boiling with debates around nepotism and bullying in the film industry ever since the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise surfaced, the mystery surrounding his death persists. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police is investigating the case and has questioned the late actor's family and some friends. Here's all that we know about the investigation so far.

Death Sushant died by suicide on Sunday

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday. According to the post-mortem report, the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging, the police revealed. However, no suicide note was recovered by the police. The police also reportedly recovered some medical prescriptions and medications meant for clinical depression. Recently, the police also reportedly found 5 personal diaries from his home.

Information Sushant's family arrived in Mumbai, underwent questioning

Sushant's family had arrived in Mumbai to perform the last rites. They also underwent questioning with the Mumbai Police. The late actor's father, KK Singh, is learned to have told police that neither he nor other family members knew the reason for his depression.

Sister I know you were in pain, Sushant's sister said

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who resides in the US, also flew down to India earlier this week. In a social media post, she said she knew about Sushant's suffering. "I know you were in a lot of pain and I know you were a fighter and you were bravely fighting it." However, the post was later deleted.

Do you know? Mumbai Police has so far questioned 13 people

Reportedly, the Mumbai Police has so far questioned nearly 13 people in connection with the case. They include the late actor's housekeeper, cook, business manager Shruti Modi, PR representative Radhika Nihalani, as well as friends Mahesh Shetty, Mukesh Chhabra, and Rhea Chakroborty.

Financial angle Sushant had no financial troubles, his friend said

There have been speculations that Sushant was suffering from financial troubles. However, one of his friends quashed these reports. The friend, who remained anonymous told Pinkvilla, "Sushant wasn't going through a financial trouble as is being discussed. He had a few films lined up and a few more in discussion. From what I know, his dates were all booked till mid-next year."

Chhabra Mukesh Chhabra recorded his statement on Thursday

Sushant's friend and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who directed the late actor's last film Dil Bechara, also recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police on Thursday. Chhabra revealed that Sushant had recently messaged him saying, "I am not well." When the director asked him the reason, he replied, "I am fine, I will be fine". He added that he shared good relations with Sushant.

Information Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 10 hours

Sushant's close friend Rhea Chakraborty also arrived at the Bandra police station to record her statement on Thursday. The interrogation lasted for nearly 10 hours. She was reportedly asked about her relationship with Sushant, his film projects, his depression, and mental state before the suicide.

Professional rivalry Mumbai Police has written to Yash Raj Films