As Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on Sunday, a brief yet promising career enriched with stellar performances came to an abrupt end. The actor even had several enticing projects in the pipeline. In fact, the 34-year-old was all set to start working on an upcoming film directed by Rumy Jafry with close friend Rhea Chakraborty. Here's more on this.

In an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Rumy, who is devastated by Sushant's sudden demise, revealed that the film's script had been finalized and they were set to start shooting in May. However, the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown restrictions delayed their plans. The movie was scheduled to be filmed in Mumbai, Punjab as well as London.

The yet-untitled film had a six-month shooting schedule and was supposed to be wrapped up in November. Talking about the movie, the director said it was a romantic comedy, that would have explored Sushant's dancing skills. "He was a fantastic dancer and my film would have showcased him in a different light," Rumy told the publication.

Rumy also revealed that Sushant kept reading the script even during the lockdown and was keen to start working on the film soon. "He was looking forward to start working on the film soon and every time the lockdown was extended, he would get upset because he wanted to get back to work and rehearse," the director recalled.

Now that Sushant is no more, the film might as well get shelved. When asked about the same, Rumy said, "I may never make it, it was written keeping Sushant in mind."

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday. He had been battling depression for the past few months. The late actor's last rites were held in the city on Monday in the presence of family and some friends from the industry. Sushant's family has now reached Patna. His ashes were immersed in the Ganga river in Patna on Thursday.

Sushant's last film, Dil Bechara, is yet to be released. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the movie also stars Sanjana Sanghi, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen in a cameo. It is based on John Green's popular 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars.

