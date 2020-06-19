In the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise, singer Sonu Nigam put out a video blog, thereby making some serious revelations about how the music fraternity works and requesting major music labels to be more compassionate towards newcomers. In the video, captioned "You might soon hear about suicides in the music industry," Sonu slammed the "mafias" of the music world. Here's more.

Quote 'There exists a bigger mafia in the music scene'

"Today, Sushant Singh Rajput, an actor has died. Tomorrow you can hear the same for any singer, music composer or lyricist," Sonu said. He alleged that there exists a "bigger mafia" in the music space as compared to the acting industry.

Details The power lies with just two companies, Sonu said

The 46-year-old further alleged that the music industry is largely controlled by just two companies. He added that while producers, directors, and composers are willing to work with fresh talent, these companies don't let that happen. He alleged, "The entire power is with only two companies...They decide who should sing and who shouldn't." Notably, T-Series, ZEE Music, YRF are India's biggest music labels.

Quote 'I've seen frustration among young singers and lyricists'

Sonu said he was lucky to have joined the music industry at a young age, so he "escaped the clutches". "But I have seen the frustration in the eyes, in the voice, in the words of new singers, new composers, new lyrics writers," he noted.

History He alleged 'a certain actor' once got him replaced

Sonu also made an indirect reference to Salman Khan, saying that an actor at whom "fingers are being pointed" once got him replaced with another artist. He said that he was called for a recording, but the song was later dubbed by someone else. "If you can do this with me, then what you guys must have been doing with the newcomers," he lamented.

Quote Sonu asked music labels to be kind to newcomers

"I am done with this but please do not torture the younger ones, don't oppress them. This is not a very good space. Try and step into their shoes. They need your help and kindness," the singer concluded.

Sushant Sushant died by suicide on Sunday

Sushant, star of movies like M.S. Dhoni and Chhichhore, died by suicide at his Mumbai home on Sunday. He had been battling depression for the past few months. His demise has re-ignited discussions around nepotism and bullying in the film industry. Further, there has been speculation that Sushant was boycotted by some production companies and he lost some of his films to other stars.

