Starting out small and rising in the entertainment world with sheer hard work and talent, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was an inspiration to many. Now, a film based on his life and career is in works. Called Suicide Or Murder? - A star was lost, the movie will be produced by Vijay Shekhar Gupta, directed by Shamik Maulik, and written by Rakesh Kumar.

Details 'We wanted to talk about actors who don't have godfathers'

Gupta told The Indian Express that while Sushant's demise came as a shock to everyone, many actors in the past have suffered from a similar fate. "Many (actors) take this route, and some keep struggling all their lives. So, we wanted to tell a story of how actors from small towns who don't have godfathers in Bollywood struggle," he told the publication.

Film The film is currently being scripted

Gupta, however, clarified that it is not a biopic on Sushant, but is inspired by his life and work. He said that they will be talking to many other actors who are considered "outsiders" in the film industry, adding that they would work with a "rising star" and star kids would not be a part of the project. The movie is currently being scripted.

Instagram Post Here is a promo of the film

Demise Sushant died by suicide on Sunday

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on Sunday. He was 34. He had been battling depression for the past few months. His demise has re-ignited discussions around nepotism and bullying in the film industry. Further, there has been speculation that Sushant faced a boycott from some production companies and he lost some of his films to other stars.

Career After shining on TV, Sushant made it big in Bollywood

Born in Patna, Sushant first made an impression with his performance in television serials like Pavitra Rishta. His Bollywood outing came in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's critically-acclaimed film Kai Po Che!. He went on to feature in films like PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni, and Sonchiriya. His last film, Chhichhore was a superhit. Meanwhile, Dil Bechara (technically, his last movie) is yet to be released.

