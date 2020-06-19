-
19 Jun 2020
Boycotted awards because I was nominated as supporting actor: Abhay
Written bySagar Malik
Abhay Deol, who has a reputation for calling a spade a spade, has once again taken a dig at how the movie business works.
Serving us yet another reminder to not take award functions seriously, Abhay talked about how most award shows were unfair to him and co-star Farhan Akhtar. He spoke in the context of Zoya Akhtar's 2011 movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
-
-
Firstly, what was 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' all about?
-
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara brought to us the beloved story of three friends (played by Abhay, Farhan and Hrithik Roshan), who decide to reunite for a road trip, and end up fulfilling their long-pending dreams, fixing broken relationships, and discovering their selves along the way.
The film saw Katrina Kaif playing Hrithik's love interest, while Kalki Koechlin played Abhay's onscreen possessive girlfriend.
-
#FamilyfareAwards: Not too fair!
-
Talking about the film, Abhay wrote on Instagram, "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed."
However, the 44-year-old quickly changed his tone and mentioned how most award functions tagged him and Farhan as "Supporting actors," while Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as "Actors in a leading role".
-
Farhan was okay with it, Abhay 'of course' not
-
"So by the industry's own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes," Abhay added.
The actor revealed that while he boycotted the awards that year, Farhan was fine with the move.
Taking a not-so-subtle dig at Filmfare, he concluded the post with the hashtag "Familyfareawards".
-
Here is Abhay's post
-
“Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed. I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as “supporting actors”. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as “actors in a leading role”. So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes. There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it. #familyfareawards Very creative artwork @kalakkii
A post shared by abhaydeol on
-
Many truth bombs coming out of Bollywood these days
-
Obviously, it is not a co-incidence that Abhay's post comes at a time when many celebrities are taking on the industry's hypocrisy, nepotism and unfairness, in the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise.
Raveena Tandon recently said that "mean girl groups" and "camps" do exist in Bollywood, while director Abhinav Kashyap accused Salman Khan of bullying him and sabotaging his film career.
-
Sushant died by suicide on Sunday
-
Sushant, aged 34, died by suicide at his Mumbai home on Sunday. He had been battling depression for the past few months. The actor starred in movies like Kai Po Che!, M.S. Dhoni, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore.
-
If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help
-
In case you need help or know someone who does, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Their number is 022 2754 6669 (24 hours).
You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24X7, can be contacted at +914424640050.
Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors; their number is 18602662345.
