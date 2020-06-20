Affected by the tragic demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a girl from Visakhapatnam allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday. The deceased, Suman Kumari, was working as a teacher in a private school. She ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in Sriharipuram. Sushant died by suicide on Sunday at his Mumbai home. Here are more details.

Details Family said she was depressed for past few months

The police initially registered a mysterious death case. Later during investigation, they found out that the girl was a fan of Sushant. She used to repeatedly watch his films and also followed him on social media. The family, originally from Bihar, came to Visakhapatnam about six months ago. They said Suman was depressed for the past six months and used to remain aloof.

Similar incidents A number of deaths linked to Sushant's demise

In a similar piece of news, a 14-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in Odisha's Cuttack. According to the deceased's family, she was quite upset ever since the news of Sushant's death surfaced. Separately, a 10th standard student from Uttar Pradesh also recently committed suicide. He left behind a note that read, "If he can do it, why can't I?"

Information A girl in Port Blair also ended her life

According to reports, a minor girl also committed suicide in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. She had been depressed for the last few days and had been writing about Sushant in her personal diary, the police said.

Sushant Sushant died by suicide on Sunday in Mumbai

Sushant, star of films like M.S. Dhoni and Chhichhore, was found dead at his Mumbai home on Sunday. He was 34. He had been battling depression for the past few months. The late actor's last rites were held in the city on Monday in presence of family and some friends from industry. His ashes were immersed in the Ganga river in Patna on Thursday.

Investigation A police investigation is currently underway

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police is investigating Sushant's death. They reportedly recovered some medical prescriptions and medications meant for clinical depression, and some personal diaries from the late actor's home. Further, they have questioned Sushant's family, his housekeeper, cook, business manager, PR representative, as well as friends Mahesh Shetty, Mukesh Chhabra, and Rhea Chakroborty. The police is also probing Sushant's financial status and professional transactions.

