Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's director of films like Kai Po Che and Kedarnath, has opened up about his tragic demise. Abhishek called the late actor a "unique gem" who needed "gentleness and care". He also termed his downfall as "systematic dismantling of a fragile mind". Sushant died by suicide at his Mumbai home on Sunday. Here's more on what Abhishek said.

Information Sushant and Abhishek did two films together

Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek's critically-acclaimed 2013 movie Kai Po Che. The two collaborated once again in romantic film Kedarnath. The movie, that also marked Sara Ali Khan's acting debut, was a box office hit.

Interview Sushant was 'kind of lost', Abhishek said

In an interaction with Enquiry, Abhishek said that he had not been in touch with Sushant for more than a year after Kedarnath released. He shared that the actor had been "kind of lost," adding that Sushant could see that he was not getting as much love and attention, and most of the media attention was centered around his co-star Sara at that time.

Details 'I messaged him, but he did not reply'

Abhishek added that he messaged Sushant after Kedarnath's success, but he did not reply. The director had written, "I have been trying to reach you, I'm not sure if you are upset...but call me so we can chat. We made a superb film together, again. If we are not going to celebrate it then what the h**l are we going to celebrate in life?"

Abhishek said he then lost contact with Sushant

Abhishek said he then lost contact with Sushant. "You have to meet someone halfway. You can reach out to someone but only to an extent," he said. "Sometimes I used to think I should call him but then I used to think when he calls me, I'll get a hold of him. He never called," the director added.

Quote He also slammed the industry's "camps"

Abhishek also slammed the industry for mishandling talented actors. He said that there are a lot of "camps" in Bollywood and if one is not a part of them, they are often ignored. "It is true, especially for actors... I can warn a young actor but he cannot see it at the time because the lights are so bright. You lose yourself," he noted.

Death Sushant died by suicide on Sunday in Mumbai

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on Sunday. He was 34. He had been battling depression for the past few months. The actor's tragic demise has once again triggered debates and discussions around nepotism, favoritism, and bullying in the movie business. Many alleged Sushant faced a boycott from major production houses and that he lost some of his films to other stars.

Probe A police investigation is currently underway

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police is investigating Sushant's death. They reportedly recovered some medical prescriptions and medications meant for clinical depression, and personal diaries from the late actor's home. Further, they have questioned Sushant's family, his housekeeper, cook, business manager, PR representative, as well as friends Mahesh Shetty, Mukesh Chhabra, and Rhea Chakroborty. The police is also probing Sushant's financial status and professional transactions.

