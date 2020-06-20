After nearly three months of shutdown, Bollywood is finally getting back to work. In fact, Mahesh Bhatt's much-awaited film Sadak 2 is all set to go back on floors as early as next month, producer Mukesh Bhatt has confirmed. Notably, all movie shoots across the country were stalled in mid-March in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's more on this.

Permission Government allowed shoots, but conditions apply

Last month, the government of Maharashtra allowed resumption of shootings for films and television shows in areas that are not affected by the novel coronavirus. The government issued a 16-page list of directives to be followed during shooting activities. The guidelines require the cast and crew to regularly sanitize their hands, wear masks and gloves, and follow social distancing norms.

Details Shooting to take place by first week of July

Reportedly, Sadak 2's team is just one song shy of completing the shoot. Mukesh told Mid-Day that they are planning to resume shooting by the first week of July. He added that they recently got the permission from the Film City and are now looking for a studio to film the song. "So, we are putting things in order," the producer told the publication.

Do you know? The song was earlier set to be shot in Ooty

The report adds that the song was originally planned to be filmed in Ooty. However, the makers are now planning some changes so as to enable the shoot at a studio, in compliance with the government's guidelines.

Film 'Sadak 2' stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia, Aditya Roy

Sadak 2, which marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to direction after more than two decades, is a sequel to his own 1991 hit movie Sadak. Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, who starred in the original film, will be seen in the sequel as well. The new film also stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. It is also Mahesh's first collaboration with daughter Alia.

Release Is 'Sadak 2' headed for a direct digital release?

Not unlike many projects these days, speculations are rife that Sadak 2 will also go for a direct digital release. However, Mukesh revealed that nothing has been finalized as yet. "How can one plan an OTT or theatrical release when the film is not even ready?," he asked, adding that they will "cross each hurdle as and when it comes."

Information Some other films looking to resume shooting