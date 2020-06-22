A complaint has been filed against actor Rhea Chakraborty at a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Sushant and Rhea were known to be close friends. The actor died by suicide at his Mumbai home on June 14, and a police investigation is currently underway. Here are more details on this.

Kundan Kumar, a resident of Patahi locality of Muzaffarpur, filed the petition against Rhea before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar. The complaint has been filed under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 420 (fraud) of the IPC. Kumar has reportedly accused Rhea of "financial and mental exploitation" of the late actor. The case is now due for hearing on June 24.

On Thursday, Rhea recorded her statement at the Bandra police station in connection with the case. The interrogation lasted for nearly 10 hours. She was reportedly asked about her relationship with Sushant, his film projects, his depression, and his mental state before the alleged suicide.

This is the second such complaint filed before the CJM's court in Muzaffarpur pertaining to Sushant's demise. Previously, a complaint was filed against Bollywood personalities like Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Aditya Chopra, Bhushan Kumar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Sajid Nadiadwala. They were accused of boycotting Sushant and allegedly forcing him to take the drastic step.

The complaint was registered under sections 306, 109, 504, and 506 of the IPC. "Such a situation was created which forced him (Sushant) to take the extreme step," the advocate had said. The matter is posted for hearing on July 3.

Sushant (34), star of films like M.S. Dhoni and Chhichhore, was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. He had been battling depression for the past few months. The late actor's last rites were held in the city on June 15 in presence of family and some friends from industry. His ashes were immersed in the Ganga river in Patna on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police is investigating Sushant's death. They reportedly recovered some medical prescriptions and medications meant for clinical depression, and some personal diaries from the late actor's home. Further, they have questioned Sushant's family, his housekeeper, cook, business manager, PR representative, as well as friends Mahesh Shetty, Mukesh Chhabra and Sidharth Pithani. The police is also probing Sushant's financial status and professional transactions.

