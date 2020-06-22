Pop sensation Justin Bieber has refuted an allegation that he sexually assaulted a woman in March 2014. The assault allegation surfaced last week. Justin (26) provided a slew of evidence in the form of hotel receipts, some older tweets, and social media and news reports in his attempt to prove that the incident did not take place. Here's more on this.

Allegation Last week, a woman accused Justin of sexual abuse

On Saturday night, a woman, using an anonymous Twitter account, claimed that Justin sexually assaulted her at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas on March 9, 2014. Notably, this was the time Justin had made a surprise appearance at the South By Southwest Music Festival. The said tweet as well as the Twitter account have since been deleted.

Defense There is no truth to this story, Justin said

In a series of tweets posted on Monday, Justin termed the allegation as "factually impossible" and said that "there is no truth to this story". Attaching a number of hotel receipts and media reports, the singer claimed that he was with his then-girlfriend and fellow singer Selena Gomez and their friends at the time, adding that he never actually stayed at the Four Seasons.

Details 'Sexual abuse is something I do not take lightly'

He further disclosed that he stayed at an Airbnb facility on the night of the alleged assault and then at a Westin hotel the following night. He claimed to have confirmed the same with the Four Seasons management and invited reporters to do the same if needed. "Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I do not take lightly," Justin noted.

Twitter Post Here is one of Justin's tweets

Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Legal action Justin is planning to take legal action