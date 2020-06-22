Kangana Ranaut has slammed renowned costume stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who currently serves as the Fashion Director at leading style magazine Vogue. The actor accused them of continuing to use her old videos from their previous collaborations despite having allegedly banned her. She also alleged that she was banned as Anaita is close to filmmaker Karan Johar. Here's more on this.

Details 'Is it fair to use old content to make money?'

A tweet from Kangana's team read, "Vogue India has banned Kangana because Anaita Shroff Adajania is very close to Karan Johar. They added that the actor's last cover with Vogue was done five years ago. Attaching a recently published article by the magazine, the team asked if it was fair to use old content to "keep making money".

Twitter Post Here is the tweet from Kangana's team

Statement 'Vogue refused to do a cover with me in 2008'

In a separate statement, Kangana revealed that when her film Fashion released in 2008, Vogue did a cover photo shoot with her co-star Priyanka Chopra but refused one with her as she was not considered an "A-lister" at that time. She added that later in 2014, Vogue approached her for a cover but Anaita allegedly refused to style her and sent an assistant instead.

Details I felt so humiliated, Kangana said

She added that she was then approached by Vogue in 2015 after the success of her movie Queen, but was snubbed by the magazine once again. Kangana said she was told, "If you want Anaita to style you, she will directly come to location, no fittings for you." The actor added she felt "humiliated", adding that she was "openly banned" after that.

Quote 'They keep using my pictures to promote themselves'

At the time of Manikarnika's release in 2019, Kangana had admittedly expressed desire to do a cover story with Vogue, but was denied the same. "But I see that they keep using my pictures and videos to promote themselves, is this fair? Isn't it supposed to be beneficial for both the parties involved?", the actor asked.

Information Meanwhile, Kangana is making headlines for slamming the film industry

Meanwhile, Kangana has been making headlines lately for slamming the industry for its systematic nepotism, favoritism, and bullying, in wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise. She also attacked a section of the media for being biased towards actors having fewer connections in Bollywood.

