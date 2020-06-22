Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise has re-ignited pertinent debates and discussions around nepotism and favoritism in the film industry. And while many still shy away from addressing these issues, actor Saif Ali Khan has no qualms in accepting that he is indeed privileged. He also said that many talented actors are often deprived of adequate opportunities. Here's more on what he said.

In a recent interaction with film journalist Anupama Chopra, Saif said, "Being the kind of person I am, the films that I have done, there has also been a sense of privilege." But, he asserted he wanted to shed his "privileged" image and earn respect of his colleagues with his acclaimed performance as Langda Tyagi in Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara (2006).

Saif added that the distribution of work in the showbiz is lopsided and while some come entirely on the basis of talent, many enter the industry through their privilege. "Some of us have had doors opened for us by privilege of our birth, the parents we've had," he said. For the uninitiated, Saif is the son of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore.

"It happens a lot in India that there are good actors that do not get the opportunities that sometimes some privileged people do," Saif added. Notably, his own daughter Sara Ali Khan is a product of nepotism, some might argue.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Saif has spoken about his influential background. In 2017, he, along with filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Varun Dhawan had infamously chanted the slogan "Nepotism rocks!" at an award show. Saif later clarified his stance in a letter. He wrote, "It's not something that I wrote or something believe in. It was a joke on ourselves."

