Days after he put out a video blog making serious revelations about how the Indian music industry functions, singer Sonu Nigam has now slammed music label T-Series' head honcho Bhushan Kumar. He warned the 42-year-old music mogul to "not to mess" with him. Sonu also criticized a certain set of singers and a section of media for publishing "fake press releases". Here's more.

Context Last week, Sonu warned of 'suicides in music industry'

In the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise, Sonu said last week that one might soon hear about suicides in the music industry, adding that there exists a "bigger mafia" in the music space. He further alleged that the Indian music business is largely controlled by two companies, and requested them to be more kind and compassionate towards younger talent.

Details In explosive video, Sonu warned Bhushan against maligning his name

In a video message posted on Monday, Sonu advised Bhushan against maligning his name, saying "he messed with the wrong person". "You forgot the time when you came to my home and pleaded me to do one album for you, pleaded me to introduce you to Subrata Roy, Smita Thackeray, Bal Thackeray... Pleaded me to save you from (imprisoned terrorist) Abu Salem," he asked.

Marina Kuwar He named Marina Kuwar, who accused Bhushan of molestation

Sonu went on to name Marina Kuwar, a model and actor who has accused Bhushan of molesting her in the past. "I don't know why she backed out, though the media knows. That's how mafia functions," the singer added. He further claimed that he possesses a certain video and warned that he would post it on YouTube if Bhushan continues with his alleged antics.

Attack Sonu also criticized certain singers for releasing statements

Sonu also criticized a "group of six singers", who released statements refuting his claims about favoritism in the music industry. While he refrained from naming anyone, those who opined against him were Amaal Malik, Sachet Tandon, Jubin Nautiyal, Rochak Kohli, Manoj Muntashir, and Rashmi Virag. The singer also lashed out at The Times of India for publishing "fake press releases".

Support Notably, Adnan Sami came out in Sonu's support

Fortunately for Sonu, he found support in singer and music composer Adnan Sami. In a social media post, Adnan alleged that some "self-professed and self-appointed gods" of the industry have been trying to control the entire music space in the country. He said that fresh talent as well as veterans are being exploited. He called for a "Herculean shake up" in the music scene.

Instagram Post Here is Adnan Sami's post

Response Responding to Sonu, Bhushan's wife Divya called him 'thankless'