23 Jun 2020
Don't you dare mess with me: Sonu tells Bhushan Kumar
Written bySagar Malik
Days after he put out a video blog making serious revelations about how the Indian music industry functions, singer Sonu Nigam has now slammed music label T-Series' head honcho Bhushan Kumar. He warned the 42-year-old music mogul to "not to mess" with him.
Sonu also criticized a certain set of singers and a section of media for publishing "fake press releases".
Context
Last week, Sonu warned of 'suicides in music industry'
In the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise, Sonu said last week that one might soon hear about suicides in the music industry, adding that there exists a "bigger mafia" in the music space.
He further alleged that the Indian music business is largely controlled by two companies, and requested them to be more kind and compassionate towards younger talent.
Details
In explosive video, Sonu warned Bhushan against maligning his name
In a video message posted on Monday, Sonu advised Bhushan against maligning his name, saying "he messed with the wrong person".
"You forgot the time when you came to my home and pleaded me to do one album for you, pleaded me to introduce you to Subrata Roy, Smita Thackeray, Bal Thackeray... Pleaded me to save you from (imprisoned terrorist) Abu Salem," he asked.
Marina Kuwar
He named Marina Kuwar, who accused Bhushan of molestation
Sonu went on to name Marina Kuwar, a model and actor who has accused Bhushan of molesting her in the past. "I don't know why she backed out, though the media knows. That's how mafia functions," the singer added.
He further claimed that he possesses a certain video and warned that he would post it on YouTube if Bhushan continues with his alleged antics.
Attack
Sonu also criticized certain singers for releasing statements
Sonu also criticized a "group of six singers", who released statements refuting his claims about favoritism in the music industry.
While he refrained from naming anyone, those who opined against him were Amaal Malik, Sachet Tandon, Jubin Nautiyal, Rochak Kohli, Manoj Muntashir, and Rashmi Virag.
The singer also lashed out at The Times of India for publishing "fake press releases".
Support
Notably, Adnan Sami came out in Sonu's support
Fortunately for Sonu, he found support in singer and music composer Adnan Sami.
In a social media post, Adnan alleged that some "self-professed and self-appointed gods" of the industry have been trying to control the entire music space in the country.
He said that fresh talent as well as veterans are being exploited. He called for a "Herculean shake up" in the music scene.
Instagram Post
Here is Adnan Sami's post
The Indian Film & Music Industry SERIOUSLY needs a ‘Herculean‘ SHAKE UP. Especially in the context of music, New Singers, Veteran Singers, Music Composers & Music Producers - who are being exploited to the HILT!! “Fall into the DICTAT or you’re OUT”... Why is creativity beyond “CONTROLLED” by those you have no clue about ‘creativity’ & are trying to play GOD?? We have 1.3 Billion people in India by the grace of God- Is all that we have to offer is ‘remakes’ & ‘remixes’? For God sake, STOP THIS & allow the truly talented new & veteran artistes BREATH & give you creative peace Musically & Cinematically!!! Have you, the Movie & Music ‘Mafia’ who have arrogantly entitled yourselves as the ‘self professed & self appointed gods‘ not learned anything from history that you can NEVER control art & the ecosystem of creativity of any field? ENOUGH!! MOVE OVER!! “CHANGE” is here & it’s knocking on your door!! Ready or Not, it‘s coming in! Brace yourselves! As Abraham Lincoln said - “You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time!!”
A post shared by adnansamiworld on
Response
Responding to Sonu, Bhushan's wife Divya called him 'thankless'
Meanwhile, Bhushan's wife and actor/director Divya Khosla Kumar called Sonu "thankless", stating that it was their company that gave the singer his major break in the music industry.
"Today it's all about who can run a good campaign... Sonu Nigam - such kind of people know how to play with the minds of the audience... God save our world," she wrote on Instagram.