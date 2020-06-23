Hollywood film producer, screenwriter and philanthropist Steve Bing has passed away at the age of 55. According to reports, Bing died by suicide on Monday after jumping from the 27th floor of a luxury apartment building in Los Angeles, California (United States). He had been suffering from depression due to isolation during quarantine, sources told TMZ. May his soul rest in peace.

Details Bing co-wrote the 2003 film 'Kangaroo Jack'

Bing, who inherited nearly $600 million from his grandfather, renowned real estate developer Leo S Bing at the age of 18, dropped out of Stanford to pursue a career in the film business. He wrote the story for Missing in Action and also co-wrote the story and screenplay for 2003 action comedy Kangaroo Jack, starring Anthony Anderson and Jerry O'Connell.

Production He produced films like 'The Polar Express', 'Get Carter'

Bing invested in The Polar Express, the Tom Hanks-voiced animated movie co-written and directed by Robert Zemeckis. He executive-produced many other projects and music documentaries, including 2008 concert film Shine a Light, directed by Martin Scorsese, Rock the Kasbah, Beowulf, Sylvester Stallone-starrer Get Carter, 2011 comedy Girl Walks into a Bar, and Warren Beatty's 2016 romantic film Rules Don't Apply.

Information Bing also co-founded Shangri-La Entertainment

Bing co-founded and chaired entertainment company Shangri-La Entertainment along with Adam Rifkin. The company has so far backed movies like Youth in Revolt, Marley, Hotel Noir, and CSNY/Deja Vu, among others.

Other works He was also active in philanthropy

Apart from his work in the movie business, Bing was an active philanthropist. He reportedly donated towards a number of environmental and anti-tobacco initiatives, as well as programs for pre-schoolers. He also reportedly pledged $25 million to the Stanford University. In 2012, Bing joined Bill Gates and Warren Buffett's Giving Pledge, vowing to donate the majority of his wealth to charity during his lifetime.

Information Bing is survived by two children

Bing is survived by his two children. He was famously in a brief relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley, with whom he had a son named Damian. He was also in a relationship with former tennis player Lisa Bonder, with whom he had a daughter, Kiara.

Twitter Post Bill Clinton mourned his demise