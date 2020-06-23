Last updated on Jun 23, 2020, 05:06 pm
Written bySagar Malik
Since actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise, various pictures and videos of the late actor have been incessantly doing the rounds on social media.
Now, Deepika Padukone has come forward to slam the paparazzi for using and sharing such content, apparently without the permission of the late actor's family.
Sushant died by suicide on June 14.
Here's more on this.
The video showed Sushant's body being taken from the hospital to the crematorium. Ironically, the paparazzi had mentioned that "my pictures and videos" could not be used on any platforms without written consent.
Deepika wrote, "Right. But it is okay for you to take this video and not only post it but also probably monetize it without his or his family's written consent?"
Since Sushant's demise, Deepika, who herself suffered from depression, has been regularly posting updates about the need for mental health awareness as well as sensitive media coverage at this crucial time.
In an Instagram post, she penned, "As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek help."
Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. He was only 34. He had been battling depression for the past few months.
The late actor's last rites were held in the city on June 15 in presence of family members and some friends from the industry. His family recently organized a prayer meet at their home in Patna.
A star on the rise, Sushant first garnered an impressive fan following with his performance in television serials like Pavitra Rishta.
His maiden Bollywood outing came in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's critically-acclaimed film Kai Po Che.
Sushant went on to feature in movies such as PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni, and Sonchiriya.
Meanwhile, his Dil Bechara is yet to be released.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police is investigating Sushant's death.
They reportedly recovered some medical prescriptions and medications meant for clinical depression, and some personal diaries from the late actor's home.
Further, they have questioned Sushant's family, his housekeeper, cook, business manager, PR representative, as well as friends Mahesh Shetty, Mukesh Chhabra and Rhea Chakraborty. The police is also probing Sushant's financial status and professional transactions.
In case you need help or know someone who does, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Their number is 022 2754 6669 (24 hours).
You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24X7, can be contacted at +914424640050.
Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors; their number is 18602662345.
