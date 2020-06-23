On Monday, the Mumbai Police summoned three persons for interrogation in connection with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Sushant's former publicist and close friend Rohini Iyer was also among them. She has earlier worked with the late actor and handled his public relations. Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. Here are more details on this.

According to reports, Rohini was interrogated for over nine hours. She arrived at the Bandra Police station on Monday morning, and was reportedly questioned about their friendship and the late actor's personal life. Meanwhile, police officials had also summoned Dr. Kersi Chavda, psychiatrist at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, who was treating Sushant for depression. However, he sought another date citing his busy schedule.

Rohini, who called Sushant her best friend, penned an emotional eulogy for the late actor. In a series of social media posts, she remembered her friend and lashed out at fellow celebrities who, she said, were propagating "fiction" around Sushant's demise to meet their own agendas. "Don't try to make sense of him or reduce his talent to serve your mere agenda," she wrote.

Rohini wrote, "He (Sushant) didn't care about these people who are busy posting about not being in touch with him. For the record, he didn't care about being in touch. He hated fake friends, phone calls, and small talk." "He rejected your parties, you didn't shun him. He rejected your lobbies. He didn't need camps, he had his own kingdom," she added.

"The industry was a small part of his life, he had many worlds beyond that. He didn't give a s**t about success. He never failed...He didn't want to belong to any club or be part of rat race. He didn't care about awards," Rohini added.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the Mumbai Police has reportedly recovered some medical prescriptions and medications meant for clinical depression, and some personal diaries from the late actor's home. Further, they have questioned Sushant's family, housekeeper, business manager, and friends Mahesh Shetty, Mukesh Chhabra and Rhea Chakraborty, among others. They also recently obtained a copy of Sushant's contract with Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. He was only 34. He had been battling depression for the past few months. The late actor's last rites were held in the city on June 15 in the presence of family members and some friends from the industry. His family recently organized a prayer meet at their home in Patna.

A star on the rise, Sushant first garnered an impressive fan following with his performance in television serials like Pavitra Rishta. His maiden Bollywood outing came in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's critically-acclaimed film Kai Po Che. Sushant went on to feature in movies such as PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni, and Sonchiriya. Meanwhile, his Dil Bechara is yet to be released.

