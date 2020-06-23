-
23 Jun 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rohini Iyer questioned by Mumbai Police
Written bySagar Malik
On Monday, the Mumbai Police summoned three persons for interrogation in connection with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
Sushant's former publicist and close friend Rohini Iyer was also among them. She has earlier worked with the late actor and handled his public relations.
Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai.
Here are more details on this.
Details
Rohini was interrogated for 9 hours
According to reports, Rohini was interrogated for over nine hours.
She arrived at the Bandra Police station on Monday morning, and was reportedly questioned about their friendship and the late actor's personal life.
Meanwhile, police officials had also summoned Dr. Kersi Chavda, psychiatrist at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, who was treating Sushant for depression. However, he sought another date citing his busy schedule.
Rohini
She recently penned an emotional eulogy for Sushant
Rohini, who called Sushant her best friend, penned an emotional eulogy for the late actor.
In a series of social media posts, she remembered her friend and lashed out at fellow celebrities who, she said, were propagating "fiction" around Sushant's demise to meet their own agendas.
"Don't try to make sense of him or reduce his talent to serve your mere agenda," she wrote.
Post
"He hated fake friends, phone calls, and small talk"
Rohini wrote, "He (Sushant) didn't care about these people who are busy posting about not being in touch with him. For the record, he didn't care about being in touch. He hated fake friends, phone calls, and small talk."
"He rejected your parties, you didn't shun him. He rejected your lobbies. He didn't need camps, he had his own kingdom," she added.
Quote
He did not care about clubs or awards, she asserted
"The industry was a small part of his life, he had many worlds beyond that. He didn't give a s**t about success. He never failed...He didn't want to belong to any club or be part of rat race. He didn't care about awards," Rohini added.
Instagram Post
Here is one of Rohini's posts
This has to be said . My best friend is no more , I still have a bloody hard time accepting that and whenever I check social media to check up on news on him, I read fiction and instead of finding people online , i see peddlers . Peddlers pushing their agendas to promote themselves and their causes . Every single person who wants their two bit fame has an opinion on his life . Firstly, he didn’t give a fuck about fame or your opinions. He didn’t care about these people who are busy posting about not being in touch with him. For the record, he didn’t care about being in touch. He hated fake friends, phone calls and small talk. He rejected your parties, you didn’t shun him. He rejected your lobbies . He didnt need camps, he had his own kingdom. He was a fighter . He made his own place in the sun. He was an outsider and he never cared about being a insider . That’s because he had a life beyond films. The industry was a small part of his life , he had many worlds beyond that . He didn’t give a shit about success . He never failed . He has given more super hits than any of his other contemporaries . He just didn’t care about the 100 crore club. He didn’t want to belong to any club or be part of the rat race . He didn’t care about awards . He walked out of an award function just cos he got bored . This was even before they announced his best actor award . You had to be a lot more interesting than a bloody trophy to hold his attention. He was a force of nature. His accomplishments are multifold. He was as simple as quantum physics . He was a crazy genius. He read Sartre and Nietzsche , he studied astronomy and stoicism , he wrote poetry , played the guitar , wrote with his left and right hand. He cared about saving the planet , the world , about going to Mars, he invested in charities , in science projects and innovations that were beyond your comprehension . So please don’t try to make sense of him or reduce his talent to serve your mere agenda .
A post shared by rohiniyer on
Investigation
The police also questioned Mukesh Chhabra, Rhea Chakraborty
As part of the ongoing investigation, the Mumbai Police has reportedly recovered some medical prescriptions and medications meant for clinical depression, and some personal diaries from the late actor's home.
Further, they have questioned Sushant's family, housekeeper, business manager, and friends Mahesh Shetty, Mukesh Chhabra and Rhea Chakraborty, among others.
They also recently obtained a copy of Sushant's contract with Yash Raj Films (YRF).
Demise
Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai
-
Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. He was only 34. He had been battling depression for the past few months.
The late actor's last rites were held in the city on June 15 in the presence of family members and some friends from the industry. His family recently organized a prayer meet at their home in Patna.
Career
A look at Sushant's brief yet brilliant career
-
A star on the rise, Sushant first garnered an impressive fan following with his performance in television serials like Pavitra Rishta.
His maiden Bollywood outing came in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's critically-acclaimed film Kai Po Che.
Sushant went on to feature in movies such as PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni, and Sonchiriya.
Meanwhile, his Dil Bechara is yet to be released.
Suicide helpline
If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help
In case you need help or know someone who does, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Their number is 022 2754 6669 (24 hours).
You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24X7, can be contacted at +914424640050.
Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors; their number is 18602662345.