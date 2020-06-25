The Mumbai Police has received the final post-mortem report in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The cause of death has been identified as asphyxia due to hanging. It implies that he died by suicide and no foul play was involved. Further, the police has questioned the late actor's Chartered Accountant (CA) in connection with the case. Sushant died on June 14. Here's more.

Details CA Sanjay Shridhar was questioned on Wednesday

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the Bandra Police on Wednesday recorded the statement of CA Sanjay Shridhar to get an idea about the actor's financial transactions. Earlier, the police sought copies of Sushant's contracts with three leading production companies, including Yash Raj Films, and also interrogated representatives of these firms to find whether any professional dispute possibly led to depression.

Investigation The police has questioned nearly 20 persons so far

As part of the ongoing investigation, the Mumbai Police has reportedly recovered some medical prescriptions and medications meant for clinical depression, and some personal diaries from the late actor's home. Further, they have questioned nearly 20 persons, including Sushant's family, housekeeper, business manager, friends Mahesh Shetty, Mukesh Chhabra, Rhea Chakraborty, and Siddharth Pitani, and publicist Rohini Iyer in connection to the case.

Forum Meanwhile, Shekhar Suman has demanded a CBI inquiry

However, many believe that there is more to Sushant's death than what meets the eye. In a similar vein, actor Shekhar Suman has started a forum called "Justice For Sushant", aimed at pressurizing the government to launch a CBI inquiry into his death. Shekhar said if Sushant died by suicide, he would have left a note. Many fellow users on Twitter supported his claims.

Information Sushant's death has angered many

Sushant's death has reopened debates and discussions surrounding pertinent issues of nepotism, favoritism, and bullying in the film industry. Many even alleged that Sushant faced a boycott from major production companies or that he lost some of his films to fellow stars.

Case Earlier, a complaint was filed against Bollywood bigwigs

Earlier, a complaint was filed against Bollywood personalities like Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Aditya Chopra, Bhushan Kumar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Sajid Nadiadwala. They were accused of boycotting Sushant and allegedly forcing him to take the drastic step. The complaint was registered under sections 306, 109, 504, and 506 of the IPC. The matter is posted for hearing on July 3.

Demise Sushant died on June 14 in Mumbai

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. He was only 34. He had been battling depression for the past few months. The late actor's last rites were held in the city on June 15 in the presence of family members and some friends from the industry. His family also recently organized a prayer meet at their home in Patna.

