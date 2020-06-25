-
Bollywood actor Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja on Wednesday met with a car accident in Mumbai, according to reports.
The accident took place around 8:30 pm in the city's Juhu area when Yashvardhan's car collided into another vehicle.
While nobody got seriously injured, Yashvardhan sustained minor injuries on his hands, the reports added.
Here are more details on this.
No complaint was filed by either party
While Yashvardhan was driving one of the cars involved in the accident, the other was being driven by a company driver.
Further, Yashvardhan's car suffered some damage as its headlights were broken. Reportedly, Govinda also later arrived at the spot.
Eventually, no police complaint was filed by either of the two parties, and the matter was solved mutually.
Yashvardhan is reportedly working with Sajid Nadiadwala
Talking about Yashvardhan's career, he is reported to have learned acting from the MetFilm School in London. He works with the marketing team of producer/filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and is currently assisting him on the upcoming action movie Kick 2, starring actor Salman Khan.
Govinda recently celebrated 21 years of 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi'
Meanwhile, Govinda has been interacting with his fans through social media during his time in quarantine.
On Wednesday, as his superhit comedy movie Haseena Maan Jaayegi clocked 21 years of release, Govinda shared a special post on Instagram. He wrote, "Oh Yaaaar 21 saal hogaye!! Main kya bhadhaai ho... bhadhaai ho... Balle Balle!!"
The movie also starred Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, and Pooja Batra.
Here is Govinda's post
On the work front for Govinda
Govinda, the star of popular movies such as Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Dulhe Raja, Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa, and Partner, was last seen on the silver screen in last year's comedy drama Rangeela Raja.
Further, the actor's daughter Tina Ahuja made her Bollywood acting debut in 2015 with Smeep Kang's comedy film Second Hand Husband.