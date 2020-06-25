-
25 Jun 2020
Sushant's last film 'Dil Bechara' to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar
Written bySagar Malik
Late Sushant Singh Rajput will always be remembered through his amazing films.
In what might comfort fans a bit, Dil Bechara, which will now unfortunately remain the actor's final film, is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.
The movie was earlier slated to hit the theaters on May 8, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hotstar made the announcement on Twitter today
Making the big announcement, the Walt Disney-owned streaming platform tweeted, "A story of love, hope, and endless memories. Celebrating the late Sushant Singh Rajput's legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever."
Notably, the film will be available for free to Hotstar subscribers as well as non-subscribers, as a tribute to Sushant.
'For the love of Sushant and his love for cinema'
"Dil Bechara (is) coming to everyone on July 24. For the love of Sushant and his love for cinema, the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers," the streaming service added.
AR Rahman, who composed for 'Dil Bechara,' also tweeted
Celebrating the late #SushantSinghRajput's legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever. #DilBechara coming to everyone on @DisneyPlusHS on July 24. @foxstarhindi @sonymusicindia @DisneyplusHSVIP @MukeshChhabraCC pic.twitter.com/AhC5PKBVau— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) June 25, 2020
Details about 'Dil Bechara'
Dil Bechara is a coming-of-age romantic drama based on John Green's popular 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. It marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.
Apart from Sushant, it also stars debutante Sanjana Sanghi, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen in a cameo role.
Notably, The Fault in Our Stars was also adapted into an eponymous 2014 Hollywood movie.
Here is the official synopsis of the movie
"Dil Bechara is the story of Kizie Basu and Manny and explores the funny, thrilling, and tragic adventure of being alive and in love. Together, Kizie and Manny embark on an on-off-up-down-sad-and-sweet profound journey into the heart of that crazy little thing called life."
Sushant's love will guide us, Chhabra said
"Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director, but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin," Chhabra said in a statement.
"He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it," the director added.
Earlier, Chhabra penned an emotional tribute for Sushant
Earlier, in a post, Chhabra said that Sushant was like a brother to him and that he felt heartbroken after his untimely demise.
Saying that he felt "deeply saddened and shocked," Chhabra penned, "I still can't believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother, will always miss you and love you."
Sanjana earlier called the film their 'labor of love'
In an emotional video, Sanjana also narrated how Sushant helped and supported her as she worked on her first-ever film.
She shared, "After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face...we were supposed to finally watch the film, our labour of love, together - my first, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet."
Sushant died by suicide on June 14
Sushant died by suicide at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. He was only 34. He had been battling depression for the past few months. The late actor's last rites were held in the city on June 15.
Subsequently, stars from all walks of life paid tribute to him, as the tragic piece of news surfaced.
Meanwhile, a police investigation is currently underway.
If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help
In case you need help or know someone who does, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Their number is 022 2754 6669 (24 hours).
You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24X7, can be contacted at +914424640050.
Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors; their number is 18602662345.