Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise has triggered a huge debate not just in the film industry but also in the music fraternity. After singer Sonu Nigam made serious revelations about how the Indian music industry functions, many of his colleagues came out in his support. Now, singer and composer Salim Merchant has voiced his support for Sonu. Here are more details.

Context Last week, Sonu warned of 'suicides in music industry'

Referring to Sushant's suicide, who died on June 14, Sonu had earlier said one might soon hear about suicides in the music industry, adding that there exists a "bigger mafia" in the music space. The singer further alleged that the Indian music business is largely controlled by two companies, and requested them to be more compassionate towards younger talent.

Details He also attacked T-Series' chairperson Bhushan Kumar

In another video blog posted this week, Sonu launched a rant against T-Series' head honcho Bhushan Kumar. He warned Bhushan against maligning his name, saying "he messed with the wrong person". "You forgot the time when you came to my home and pleaded me to do one album for you... Pleaded me to save you from (imprisoned terrorist) Abu Salem," he asked.

Salim Composers are also going through a tough time: Salim

Now, Salim, of the popular composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, has supported Sonu. He noted that not only singers, but composers are also going through a tough time, adding that music companies work with only a certain set of composers and singers that they have signed. "There is definitely that favoritism for certain artistes and composers, which these labels work with," he said.

Quote 'Whatever Sonu said is the truth'

"Sonu Nigam has not said anything wrong. Whatever he has said is the truth. There are singers who get called and they get dumped later on." He added while many directors want to work with them or other composers, music companies don't let that happen.

Details Salim shared an experience where he was snubbed

Sharing his own past experience, Salim said that he and Sulaiman once worked on a project with a new film director. However, when the film was taken to a certain production company, they allegedly asked them to change the composers. "They have some personal vendetta against us, I don't know why. It is about time that people find about it," he concluded.

Support Earlier, Adnan Sami also came out in Sonu's support

Earlier, singer and music composer Adnan Sami also supported Sonu's claims. In a social media post, Adnan alleged that some "self-professed and self-appointed gods" of the industry have been trying to control the entire music space in the country. He said that fresh talent as well as veterans are being exploited, and called for a "Herculean shake up" in the music scene.

Response Meanwhile, Bhushan's wife Divya has hit back at Sonu

Meanwhile, Bhushan's wife and actor/director Divya Khosla Kumar has called Sonu "thankless". In a 12-minute-long video, Divya gave a point-by-point clarification of Sonu's allegations against Bhushan. She said that it was T-Series that gave Sonu a break in Bollywood. She also claimed that 97% of the people working in their company do not come from a film background.

Quote 'It's very easy to talk on social media'

"It is very easy to talk while hiding on social media, but how many people have you pushed forward? No one, except yourself. You have not given any chance to anybody new in the industry," Divya said in her video, while attacking Sonu.

