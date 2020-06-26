Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh, has opened up to the media for the first time after his untimely demise. He talked about his death and his mental state. Singh also revealed that the actor was planning to get married in early 2021. Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. Here's more on this.

Interview Singh said they had recently talked about the marriage

In a recent interview, Singh revealed that the late actor had said that he would not get married this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But he was looking to do so next year in February or March, he added. "He had told me that he won't get married during corona but... he will think about planning a wedding around February-March," Singh informed.

Information He did not reveal whom Sushant was planning to marry

However, Sushant's father did not reveal whom he wanted to marry. He said, "We told him he should get married to a girl of his choice as he has to spend his life with her."

Details He said Ankita visited them in Mumbai and Patna

Sushant's father informed that the actor's former girlfriend actor Ankita Lokhande visited them in Mumbai, as well as, at their Patna residence after his demise. For the unversed, Sushant and Ankita first met on the sets on their popular television serial Pavitra Rishta. They dated for six years before calling it quits. She was seen visiting Sushant's Mumbai home after his demise.

Details Singh did not know about Rhea Chakraborty

Singh also said that he was not aware about Rhea Chakraborty, who was known to be close to Sushant. Rhea had also attended Sushant's funeral in Mumbai. He also talked about Sushant's former co-star Kriti Sanon. Singh revealed that she consoled him at the funeral and also praised Sushant. He said Kriti told him that Sushant was a lovely man.

Quote 'Sushant became more reclusive lately'

Talking about the late actor's mental state, Sushant's father said he used to be frank about his feelings earlier, but became more reclusive lately. "He used to be frank before, but didn't speak much about what he was going through towards the end," he said.

Demise Sushant passed away on June 14

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. He was only 34. He had been battling depression for the past few months. The late actor's last rites were held in the city on June 15 in the presence of family members and some friends from the industry. His family also recently organized a prayer meet at their home in Patna.

