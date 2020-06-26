Earlier this month, television actor Deepika Singh had appealed to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government to get her mother admitted to a hospital there, after she was diagnosed with the coronavirus. Now, in a heartfelt note, the actor expressed gratitude to the state government and revealed that her mother has returned home after recovering from the disease. Here's more on this.

Context Earlier, she sought help from Delhi CM

In a video message posted on her social media accounts, Deepika had revealed they were unable to get her mother admitted to a hospital. She informed that she tried to contact many private hospitals in the city, but none of them were accepting newer patients due to a lack of beds. The actor sought immediate help from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in this regard.

Quote 'My mother has never felt so weak in her life'

"My mother has never felt so weak in her life...There are 45 people in the house, and now everyone is at risk. My mother had not even stepped out and so we don't even know how she got infected," Deepika had said in her video.

Post Grateful to everyone who supported in this journey: Deepika

Posting a picture with her mother and grandmother, Deepika wrote, "Thank you to all of you for your immediate help, support, for wishing and praying speedy recovery of my mother. She's back home and safe. Grateful to everyone who have been a big support in this journey." She, however, added that her grandmother, also a coronavirus patient, is still in the hospital.

Quote Deepika is now waiting for her grandmother to recover

"Now just waiting and praying for my grandma to recover as she has also been diagnosed positive and still in hospital. Please do keep her in your prayers. Although thank you is not enough but I don't have a better word (sic)," she concluded.

Instagram Post Here is Deepika's post

Information On the work front for Deepika

Deepika is best known for playing the lead role in Star Plus serial Diya Aur Baati Hum. She has also starred in TV shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji, and Kavach... Mahashivratri.

COVID-19 COVID-19 has sickened nearly 1 crore around the world