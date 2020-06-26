Pop star Justin Bieber has filed a $20 million (approximately Rs. 15 crore) lawsuit against two women who recently accused him of sexual assault. Last week, two women had alleged on Twitter that Justin sexually assaulted them in 2014 and 2015. However, the 26-year-old singer has vehemently denied their claims. Here are more details on this.

Allegations Last week, two women accused Justin of sexual abuse

On June 20, a woman named Danielle tweeted a statement that Justin sexually assaulted her at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas on March 9, 2014. The account has since been removed. After that, another woman, identified as Kadi, also tweeted her account of alleged sexual assault by Justin that she said took place at the Langham hotel in New York in 2015.

Defense Justin put a series of tweets to deny the allegations

In a sharp rebuke to Danielle's claims, Justin put out a series of tweets to deny the allegations. He also uploaded a slew of hotel receipts and media reports, thereby claiming that he never stayed at the Four Seasons Hotel where the incident allegedly took place. The singer also claimed that he was with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez and their friends at the time.

Quote Sexual abuse is something I don't take lightly, he said

"Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I do not take lightly," Justin wrote in one of his tweets, further stating that he would work with Twitter and the authorities to take legal action against the accuser.

Details The lawsuit terms the allegations as a 'fraudulent scheme'

Now, according to reports, the lawsuit filed by Justin claims that both the alleged victims have devised a fraudulent scheme to seek attention and fame. The documents add that, "it is abundantly clear that these two individuals are trying to capitalize on the climate of fear permeating the entertainment industry." The suit further claims that there exists enough documentary evidence to prove Justin's innocence.

Information Justin seeks $10 million each from both accusers

According to the lawsuit, Justin suspects that the two accusers might actually be the same person. Notably, the defamation suit seeks to derive an amount of $10 million each from both Danielle and Kadi.

#MeToo #MeToo: More and more women speak against sexual assault