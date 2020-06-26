It's high time for the cameras to roll, or so the authorities think. After more than three months of shutdown, Mumbai's television sets are once again witnessing activity as cast and crew of various shows look to get back to work. To recall, all film and television productions were halted in mid-March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Permission Last month, the government allowed shoots to resume

Last month, the government of Maharashtra allowed resumption of shootings for films and television shows in areas that are not affected by the novel coronavirus. The government issued a 16-page list of directives to be followed during shooting activities. The guidelines require the cast and crew to regularly sanitize their hands, wear masks and gloves, and follow social distancing norms.

Details These serials are all set to return on TV

Now, the serials that reportedly resumed shooting as of Friday include Colors TV's Naagin 4 and Pavitra Bhagya, Star Plus shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya, SAB TV's Bhakarwadi, Star Bharat's RadhKrishn and &TV's Santoshi Maa and Ek Mahanayak Dr B R Ambedkar. Fresh episodes are expected to air from July.

Precautions Masks, PPE kits, packaged meals constitute the new normal

Importantly, the cast and crew have been strictly following the guidelines, to contain the spread of the virus. The actors are allowed to remove their masks only while they are being filmed. Further, most of them have been advised to get ready at home. Spot boys have been given PPE kits, and packaged and hygienic meals are being served.

Quote 'Everyone is happy to be back on sets'

"It is a different experience, but everyone is really happy to be back on sets. Everyone in their own way is taking care of themselves and others around them," a source close to the development informed The Indian Express.

Statement My excitement knew no bounds, shared actor Gracy Singh

Gracy Singh, who plays the titular role in &TV's Santoshi Maa said in a statement that she was pretty excited to be back on sets. "I experienced the same emotion like I did on the first day of my shoot on this show," she shared. She informed that their temperatures and body oxygen levels were checked, and the team swapped handshakes with a namaste.

Quote Nia Sharma was happy to return to her vanity van

Naagin 4's lead actor Nia Sharma also shared a couple of pictures on Instagram as she embraced her vanity van after a long time. She wrote, "Cut to- 3 months later... back to set, my Vanity!! Jaan hatheli pe lekar (sic)."

